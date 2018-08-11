Tufts student Jolie Dion-Gottfried passes away unexpectedly

Jolie H. Dion-Gottfried, an undergraduate student in the School of Arts and Sciences, passed away unexpectedly this week, according to an email sent to the community Friday afternoon by University President Anthony Monaco and other members of the Tufts administration.

Dion-Gottfried, who came to Tufts as a Questbridge scholar, was an esteemed member of the university in many communities, according to the authors of the email.

“We know that Jo’s sudden passing will be felt deeply by many at Tufts,” they wrote. “Our hearts go out to her friends, and to the faculty and staff she connected with during her time here. To her family, we offer our sincerest, most heartfelt condolences.”

Dion-Gottfried was an active member of the Humanist Community, according to the email. The university’s Humanist Chaplain, Walker Bristol, shared that Dion-Gottfried “was a loyal friend who brightened many lives, listening to the experiences of others, working for social justice, and sharing her glittering spirit both on and off campus.”

The authors of the email encouraged Tufts students to reach out to university resources, noting that Counseling and Mental Health Services (CMHS) will be available for those staying near campus this summer and that Counselor-On-Call and the Chaplain-On-Call will be available after hours and over the weekend. They also presented other mental health resources available to students.