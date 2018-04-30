Events on the Hill – Week of April 30

Ballou Hall is here pictured on April 20, 2018. Rachel Hartman / The Tufts Daily

MONDAY

“Late Night Study at Carm!”

Details: Tufts Community Union Senate is hosting Late Night Study with pastries, coffee and tea. No meal swipe is required.

Where and when: Carmichael Dining Center; last night through Thursday 5/3 starting at 9 p.m.

“ChBE Seminar: Dr. Rachel Segalman”

Details: Tufts’ Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering will host Rachel Segalman, chair of the engineering department at the University of California, Santa Barbara, to speak as part of the Chemical and Biological Engineering Seminar Series.

Where and when: Science and Technology Center, Room 136; 6–7 p.m.

“Tufts Flute Ensemble”

Details: Directed by Nina Barwell, Tufts Flute Ensemble will play music spanning from the Baroque to the 21st century.

Where and when: Distler Performance Hall, Granoff Music Center; 8–10 p.m.

THURSDAY

“Tufts Symphony and Chamber Orchestra”

Details: In this free performance, the Tufts Symphony and Chamber Orchestras will perform three pieces.

Where and when: Distler Performance Hall, Granoff Music Center; 8–10 p.m.