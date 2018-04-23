Events on the Hill — Week of April 23

The Jumbo the Elephant mascot poses for a picture at the Jumbo Days activities fair on April 20th, 2018. Alexis Serino / The Tufts Daily

MONDAY

“Charles Francis Adams Lecture Series: Congressman Scott Taylor”

Details: Congressman Scott William Taylor, the United States Representative for Virginia’s 2nd congressional district, will deliver a lecture as part of the Fletcher School’s Charles Francis Adams Lecture Series.

Where and when: Chase Center, Carmichael Hall; 12:30–2:00 p.m.

“Living a Positive Life: A Conversation about Living with HIV”

Details: The International Center and the Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life will host Mauricio Artiñano (LA ’06), who will deliver a lecture on living with HIV.

Where and when: Terrace Room, Paige Hall; 7:00 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

“Combatants for Peace at Tufts”

Details: Speakers from Combatants for Peace, a group of former Israeli and Palestinian combatants and allies committed to nonviolence, will speak about their activism.

Where and when: Barnum 104; 6:30–9:30 p.m.

“Tufts University Department of Drama and Dance Presents: Lungs”

Details: LUNGS, a senior capstone production, is a drama that follows the story of a couple’s tumultuous relationship.

Where and when: Balch Arena Theater; 8:00–9:00 p.m.

THURSDAY

“Charles Francis Adams Lecture Series: Cameron Munter, CEO & President of the EastWest Institute”

Details: Ambassador Cameron Munter, the CEO and president of the EastWest Institute, a non-governmental organization that deals with conflict resolution who also served as U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan from 2010 to 2012 and Ambassador to Serbia from 2007 to 2009, will deliver a lecture as part of The Fletcher School’s Charles Francis Adams Lecture Series.

Where and when: Cabot Hall 703; 12:30–2:00 p.m.

“LUP Presents: Letter Writing for Incarcerated Youth”

Details: The Left Unity Project is hosting an event focused on writing letters to incarcerated youth. The event will feature a presentation from the group’s Study Group Committee on the history of youth imprisonment.

Where and when: Tufts Interfaith Center, 58 Winthrop Street; 7:30–9:00 p.m.