TCU Senate to hold university-wide referendum with presidential election

According to Tufts Elections Commission (ECOM) chair Ethan Mandelbaum, a sophomore, all students will have the opportunity to vote on a university-wide referendum, Referendum #1, this upcoming Thursday, April 26. Referendum #1, upon receiving a majority vote, would amend the Tufts Community Union (TCU) Senate constitution to allow the student body the ability to decide the outcome of any TCU Senate resolution through converting it into a university-wide referendum. Unlike the presidential election, in which seniors are ineligible to vote, the referendum will be open to students of all class years.

It is important to note that Referendum #1 states that a TCU Senate Resolution can only be converted into a university-wide referendum if students submit a petition to ECOM with 300 students’ signatures of support. Referendum #1 also notes that all petitions will have to be approved by ECOM by the day of the vote. ECOM will hold a forum allowing students to voice their support or opposition or general concerns about the resolution two days before the vote.

Mandelbaum noted that there will be a forum this Wednesday in at 8:30 p.m. in Tisch Library, room 304, in which students will have the opportunity to share opinions about Referendum #1. Students will also have the opportunity to submit questions to be asked during the forum through a Google form.