TCU Senate announces election results for Senate, Judiciary, CSL

Following the Tufts Community Union (TCU) Senate, Judiciary, and Committee for Student Life (CSL) representative elections on Wednesday, Tufts Elections Commission (ECOM) posted the results on their Facebook page.

According to ECOM chair Ethan Mandelbaum, voter participation was at 1003, around 24 percent of the eligible student body.

“I’m proud of the voter turnout, and hope that in future elections students become more involved in the election process both by running and by voting,” Mandelbaum told the Daily in an electronic message.

In the Class of 2021, Senators Izzy Ma, Rebecca Becdach, Sharif Hamidi, Sarah Wiener, Janey Litvin, Grant Gebetsberger and Ayden Crosby were all re-elected.

Litvin said she chose to run again in order to continue working on initiative from this year.

“One of my main focuses is working on the Capen Village project to make sure that it becomes a fun, inclusive community for Tufts students and the greater Somerville and Medford communities, too. Additionally, I want to push to institutionalize the Swipe it Forward Meal Bank to make donating a meal an opt-out program for freshman on an unlimited meal plan. This will largely increase the number of donated meals in the meal bank,” she told the Daily in an electronic message.

In the Class of 2020, Harry Kong, Charlie Brogdon-Tent, Danny Cashman, Shannon Lee and Alexa Weinstein were re-elected, and Pedro Andre Lazo Rivera was elected to serve as a TCU Senator.

For the Class of 2019, Jacqueline Chen, Adam Rapfogel and Jonah O’Mara Schwartz were re-elected, and Shane Woolley, Karan Rai and Klavs Takhtani were also elected to serve as TCU Senators.

Jacqueline Chen told the Daily via electronic message that she ran for her fourth time because she loves Tufts but also realizes its a place that can be improved.

“I understand that Tufts has a lot of growing to do in terms of creating an environment where all students can grow and thrive,” Chen said.

Chen will be running for the position of TCU President in next week’s election.

Rapfogel, who will also be running for the position of TCU President in next week’s election, told the Daily via electronic message that he is honored to serve on Senate for another year with many wonderful people he’s grown close to and also has many aspirations for next year.

“Next year, I’d love to build on our progress in a major way, ensuring that Senate is an accessible space for everyone on campus. I want to better fund club sports and unpaid internships to create a more accessible campus, and I want to continue to prop up other people’s projects because 36 people can produce better work than 1,” Rapfogel said.

Additionally, for the Committee on Student Life Nick Anyaegbunam was re-elected, and Sowntharya Ayyappan, Nina Chukwura, and Charlie Zhen were also elected.

Kathleen Lanzilla was re-elected as the LGBTQ+ community senator, Alejandro Baez was re-elected as the First Generation Community Senator, Daniel Jelcic was elected as the International Community Senator, Karishma Chouhan was elected as the Asian-American Community Senator and Maya Velasquez was re-elected as the Latinx Community Senator.

Leo Mandani and Kieran Taylor were re-elected for the judiciary, and Alexandria Hayman and Taylor Lewis were elected.