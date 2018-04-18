Police Briefs — Week of April 17

Leaf me be

On April 9 at 12:12 p.m., Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) received a report of a stolen philodendron. The large potted plant was taken from the second floor bathroom of Paige Hall, likely during an Applejam concert over the weekend, when the area was accessible to visitors. The philodendron’s disappearance is still being investigated.

Eye can’t see clearly now

Later that day at 8 p.m., TUPD and Tufts Emergency Medical Services (TEMS) responded to a medical call in the Mayer Campus Center. A dining employee was using chemicals to clean out an oven and the chemicals got in their eyes. The employee washed their eyes and was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

A pane to fix

On April 11 at 8:20 p.m., TUPD discovered during a building check that two basketball hoops in Cousens Gym had been damaged. The backboards of the hoops were shattered. Facilities was called to clean up the broken glass. TUPD was unable to identify the individual(s) responsible.

Armed and dangerous

Later that evening at 8:45 p.m., TUPD responded to a call from a student driving the Leonard Carmichael Society (LCS) van that they had accidentally bumped the ticket gate arm at 490 Boston Ave, and it had fallen off. Shortly after, the gate arm was put back in place, a second driver was exiting the parking lot when the gate arm then fell on their car. There was no damage to the vehicle.

ATNo…

On April 15 at 12:45 a.m., TUPD received a call about a party going on at ATO of Massachusetts. Since the party was unregistered, TUPD entered the premises and confirmed that there was an excess of 100 people leaving the house. The matter has been referred to the Office of the Dean of Student Affairs.