Events On The Hill — Week of April 16

TUESDAY

“Town Hall on Mental Health & Wellbeing”

Details: The Tufts Community Union Senate is hosting a conversation with Tufts administrators and mental health student groups on mental health and well-being on campus.

Where and when: Alumnae Lounge; 4:45–6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

“Commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi in Rwanda”

Details: In a panel discussion organized by Rwandan students at Tufts, students are encouraged to remember the 1994 genocide of the Tutsi in Rwanda. Panelists include Valentine Rugwabiza, Rwanda’s Permanent Representative to the UN and Tom Dannenbaum, assistant professor of international law at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

Where and when: Tufts Interfaith Center; 6–7:30 p.m.

“An Evening with Holocaust Survivor, Dr. Ornstein”

Details: As a part of the Cummings/Hillel Program for Holocaust and Genocide Education, Tufts Hillel is bringing Holocaust survivor and psychoanalyst Dr. Anna Ornstein.

Where and when: ASEAN Auditorium; 8–10 p.m.

“Greek Life at Tufts: Where We Were, Where We’re Going”

Details: The Inter-Greek Council is inviting the Tufts community to discuss and examine the role of Greek life at Tufts.

Where and when: Cohen Auditorium; 6:15–8:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

“ExCollege Presents: Positive Disruption in Education”

Details: The ExCollege and TEDx Tufts will host a conversation about experiential learning learning outside of typical academic spaces. ExCollege Director Howard Woolf will deliver the keynote address.

Where and when: Curtis Hall Multipurpose Room; 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

“Celebrating a New Chapter of the Asian American Center”

Details: The Asian American Center is celebrating the re-purposing of Start House, which will now be used entirely as Center space to build community.

Where and when: Tufts University Asian American Center (Start House); 4:30–6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

“CS Colloquium: Deep Sequence Models”

Details: The Department of Computer Science presents a conversation about context representation, regularization and application to language with Adji Dieng of Columbia University.

Where and when: Halligan Hall 108; 3–4 p.m.