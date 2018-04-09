Events on the Hill: Week of April 9

The Rainbow Steps and Carmichael Hall photographed on Apr. 5, 2018. Christine Lee / The Tufts Daily

MONDAY

“Mental Health Monologues: Strength in Stories”

Details: Active Minds at Tufts is highlighting Tufts students’ mental health experiences in its third annual monologue night.

Where and when: Goddard Chapel; 8:30–10 p.m.

“Reception to Honor Provost David Harris”

Details: University President Anthony Monaco will thank Provost David Harris for his leadership and contributions to the community before he leaves Tufts to assume the presidency of Union College in July 2018.

Where and when: Coolidge Room, Ballou Hall; 4–6 p.m.

“Women in Hebron: An Evening with Nawal Slemiah and Laila Hasan”

Details: To begin the series of events for Tufts Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) Israeli Apartheid Week, Nawal Slemiah and Laila Hasan, who work at Palestinian nonprofit Women in Hebron (WIH), will discuss their embroidery cooperative.

Where and when: Barnum 104; 6:30–8:30 p.m.

“LCS Food Truck Week”

Details: Leonard Carmichael Society (LCS) will bring five food trucks to campus — Rice Burg on Monday, Bon Me on Tuesday, Tenoch on Wednesday, Roxy’s on Thursday and Zinneken’s on Friday — to benefit the Somerville Homeless Coalition.

Where and when: Upper Campus Center patio; 11 a.m.–2 p.m. each day this week

TUESDAY

“It Happens Here”

Details: It Happens Here is a student-led event that features the monologues of survivors of sexual violence.

Where and when: Cohen Auditorium; 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

“The Edward R. Murrow Forum: Katy Tur”

Details: Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life’s annual Edward R. Murrow Forum for Issues in Journalism will feature reporter Katy Tur, who was NBC’s embedded reporter for the Trump campaign and now works as a correspondent and news anchor for NBC and MSNBC.

Where and when: Distler Performance Hall; 12–1 p.m.

SATURDAY

“2018 Senior Awards”

Details: The Tufts University Alumni Association will present 12 graduating seniors with awards this year. These awards acknowledge “academic achievement, campus and community participation, and outstanding leadership.”

Where and when: Tent on the Gifford House patio; 5:30–8:30 p.m.