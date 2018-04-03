Police Briefs — Week of April 2

A TUPD car is picture outside of Sophia Gordon Hall on May 9th, 2014. Nicholas Pfosi / The Tufts Daily Archives

Don’t keep me posted

On March 27 around 1 a.m., Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) received a report that had been relayed to a guard at the Cabot Intercultural Center of unauthorized postings throughout the Academic Quad area. The posters were directed in opposition to Students for Justice in Palestine. While TUPD was unable to identify the individual responsible for posting the flyers, the David Horowitz Freedom Center, a self-identified conservative anti-Islamist group, claimed responsibility. TUPD removed the postings.

Bite was worse than the bark

Later that day around 5 p.m., TUPD received a complaint from a Tufts student that their dog had been bitten by another dog at Triangle Field. The student did not get the other dog’s owner’s information. TUPD canvassed the area, but was unable to locate the other dog and its owner.

Have a nice fall, see you next trip

On March 28 around 1 a.m., TUPD and Tufts Emergency Medical Services (TEMS) responded to a medical call from Wren Hall. A student called to report that their friend had too much to drink and fell out of their bed. The inebriated individual was treated by TEMS and transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

Best thing since sliced finger

Later that day around 8 p.m., TUPD and TEMS were called to Lane Hall, where a student suffered from a finger laceration. The student was taking apart a box fan and cut their finger on the metal blade. It was recommended that the student go to the hospital, but they signed a refusal form.

Food for thought

On March 31 at 12 p.m., a group of 25 students confronted the manager of Dewick-MacPhie Dining Center in his office about the potential unionization of dining employees. The group stayed in the manager’s office for approximately 10 minutes and then dispersed.