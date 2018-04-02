Events on the Hill — Week of April 1

The roof of Tisch Library is pictured at sunset. Alexis Serino / The Tufts Daily

MONDAY

“Stephen Koltai: Global Entrepreneurship”

Details: TAMID at Tufts is hosting Stephen Koltai, the managing director of Koltai & Co. LLC and a guest scholar at the Brookings Institution, to discuss the entrepreneurship initiatives he has spearheaded in the Obama administration and his experience leading startups.

Where and when: Cabot Intercultural Center, 206; 8–9 p.m.

TUESDAY

“Talking 100% Renewable Energy with State Reps. Connolly and Barber”

Details: Environment America will host a panel with Massachusetts State Representatives Mike Connolly and Christine Barber, along with Doug Brugge, a professor of public health and community medicine at the Tufts School of Medicine. The panel will focus on Tufts’ role in promoting the use of renewable energy.

Where and when: Barnum 104; 7–8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

“Tufts’ $100k New Ventures Competition”

Details: Eighteen finalist entrepreneurial teams, the 2018 finalists for Tufts Gordon Institute’s $100k New Ventures Competition, will pitch their ideas to judges. Additionally, Jamie Turner, the founder and CEO of marketing advisory firm SIXTY, will be giving the Shapiro Keynote lecture. Turner is an author and a network TV news contributor. The event, sponsored by the Entrepreneurial Leadership Studies Program, Tufts Gordon Institute and the School of Engineering, is free for current Tufts students, faculty and staff.

Where and when: Breed Memorial Hall, 51 Winthrop Street; 9 a.m.–9 p.m.

THURSDAY

“Get with the Times ft. Chelsea Handler: Women’s Rights”

Details: As part of Get with the Times, a series of conversations with college students, the University Union at Syracuse University will livestream a conversation between activist, comedian and author Chelsea Handler and New York Times reporter Megan Twohey. There will be free food and New York Times giveaways available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Where and when: Mayer Campus Center, Room 112; 8–9 p.m.

FRIDAY

“TCA x Polykhroma Present: Visions”

Details: In conjunction with Polykhroma, Tufts Climate Action (TCA) is hosting its second annual art show focusing on climate justice.

Where and when: 46 Quincy St.; 8:30–10:30 p.m.