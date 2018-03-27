Police Briefs — Week of March 26

A TUPD car is picture outside of Sophia Gordon Hall on May 9th, 2014. Nicholas Pfosi / The Tufts Daily Archives

Someone’s playing with fire, but not getting burned

On March 13 around 1 a.m., Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) received a report that someone had stolen all the fire extinguishers from the lower campus garage. TUPD searched the area for the missing fire extinguishers and the fire marshal was alerted. TUPD was unable to identify who had stolen them. The fire extinguishers have since been replaced.

A Dewick affliction

On March 15 at 8 a.m., TUPD and Tufts Emergency Medical Services (TEMS) responded to a food-related allergic reaction at Dewick-MacPhie Dining Center. TEMS administered an EpiPen on the student, and the student was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

When one door closes, another is forced open

On March 21 around 9:30 p.m., TUPD received a report of a breaking and entering in the Hillside Apartments. However, upon further investigation it was determined that a suite resident had pushed too hard on their bedroom door. Nothing appeared to be missing and there were no other signs of forced entry.

You’re fired

On March 24 at 1 p.m., TUPD responded to a problem with the fire panel in the Hillside Apartments. The fire panel was out of service due to a steam leak. Students were temporarily relocated because of the lack of fire protection and the building was put on fire watch. The next day, the fire panel was repaired and students were allowed to return to their suites.

Not(e) in my house

On March 25 at 10:20 a.m., TUPD received a call that a note had been slipped under the door of Gifford House and an identical note had also been left on the door of Ballou Hall. The note spoke negatively of University President Anthony Monaco. TUPD investigated the matter, identified the student involved and turned the situation over to the Office of the Dean of Student Affairs.