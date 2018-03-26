Events on the Hill — Week of March 26

A student studies on the President's Lawn on Oct. 13, 2017. Alexis Serino / The Tufts Daily Archives

MONDAY

“Civic Life Lunch — Against Invisibility: Chinese America, History, and the Family Album”

Details: Associate Professor of American Studies at Brown University Robert Lee will discuss Against Invisibility, a digital project that explores Chinese Americans’ use of photography to investigate narratives of belonging and nationality in this event hosted by the Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life.

Where and when: Rabb Room, Tisch College; 12–1 p.m.

“CIVIC Police Accountability”

Details: Tufts Cooperation and Innovation In Citizenship (CIVIC) will discuss the public’s relationship with the police in their meeting.

Where and when: Eaton 206; 8–9 p.m.

TUESDAY

“The Cyber Conundrum: How Do We Fix Cybersecurity?”

Details: Peter Chronis, senior vice president and chief information security officer at Turner, an American media conglomerate, will deliver a lecture on U.S. cybersecurity, focusing on its shortcomings and providing suggestions for change. This event is sponsored by the Department of Computer Science and The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

Where and when: Cabot Intercultural Center, ASEAN Auditorium; 4:45–6 p.m.

“Visiting Artist Talk: Daniel Assayag”

Details: Daniel Assayag, a visiting Paris-based artist, will give a talk at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts (SMFA). Assayag works in photography and multimedia and teaches and researches at The Center for Research and Interdisciplinarity in Paris.

Where and when: 230 Fenway, B209; 6–7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

“IBGC Speaker Series: Ajay Bhalla, President, Global Enterprise Risk & Security, Mastercard”

Details: As part of the annual speaker series hosted by the Institute for Business in the Global Context (IBGC), Ajay Bhalla, the president for Global Enterprise Risk and Security at Mastercard, will deliver a lecture on how he works to ensure security for more than two billion cardholders.

Where and when: Mugar 200; 12:30–1:45 p.m.

“CS Colloquium: Algorithmic Market Design”

Details: Ian Kash, a researcher at Microsoft Research in Cambridge, UK, will discuss advertising auctions and convex characterizations in this colloquium hosted by the Department of Computer Science.

Where and when: Halligan, 102; 3–4 p.m.

“Beckwith Lecture: Arthur Jafa and Christina Sharpe”

Details: For the Museum of Fine Arts’ annual Beckwith Lecture, cinematographer Arthur Jafa will be in conversation with English Professor Christina Sharpe. Tickets are required; a limited number are available free of charge for SMFA and Tufts community members.

Where and when: Alfond Auditorium, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; 6:30–7:30 p.m.

“Cecile Richards: Merrin Moral Voices Lecture supported by Tisch College’s Distinguished Speaker Series”

Details: President of Planned Parenthood and pro-choice activist Cecile Richards will deliver this year’s lecture in Tufts Hillel’s Merrin Moral Voices lecture series. The event is being presented jointly with Tisch College as part of its Distinguished Speaker Series. Tickets are sold out.

Where and when: Cohen Auditorium; 8 p.m.

THURSDAY

“Fletcher Community Book Discussion: Pamela Rotner Sakamoto”

Details: Fletcher alumna Pamela Rotner Sakamoto (F 90, F 97) will discuss her award-winning book, “Midnight in Broad Daylight: A Japanese American Family Caught Between Two Worlds.”

Where and when: Cabot Intercultural Center, ASEAN Auditorium; 5:30–6:45 p.m.