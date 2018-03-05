Events on the Hill — Week of March 5

MONDAY

“University Open Forum: Alumnae Lounge Murals”

Details: In conjunction with Tufts University Art Galleries, the Consortium of Studies in Race, Colonialism and Diaspora will be hosting a panel addressing representation in the murals in the Alumnae Lounge. Panelists will include Director of the Consortium of Studies in Race, Colonialism and Diaspora and Associate Professor of Art and Art History Adriana Zavala, Director of the Africana Center Katrina Moore and Tufts students Maxine Bell, Sung-Min Kim and Ryan Tam.

Where and when: Alumnae Lounge; 4–5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

“U.S.-Japan Naval Leadership Talk”

Details: The Fletcher Japan Club will host retired Admiral Tomohisa Takei, formerly the highest-ranked officer in the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and retired Rear Admiral Robert Girrier, the former director of U.S. Navy Unmanned Warfare Systems, who will discuss policy challenges in the relationship between the U.S. and Japan in the maritime arena.

Where and when: 51 Winthrop St.; 5:45–8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

“Chinese Surplus: Race and Value”

Details: Ari Heinrich, an associate professor of modern Chinese literature, comparative literature, and cultural studies at the University of California, San Diego, will compare politics of the body in contemporary Chinese and transnational literature, media and art.

Where and when: Fung House, 48 Professors Row; 4:30–6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

“Law Day on the Hill 2018”

Details: The Tufts Lawyers Association, in conjunction with the Office of Pre-Law Advising, will hold a mock law school class and a panel discussion on sexual harassment and employment law. Students interested in law will have the opportunity to discuss their future plans with alumni. Those interested can register online.

Where and when: Alumnae Lounge; 6–8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

“Tufts Dance Marathon 2018”

Details: Tufts’ third annual Dance Marathon will be a fundraiser for the Boston Children’s Hospital, featuring performances by Tufts JumboRaas, The Ladies of Essence, Spirit of the Creative, Tufts BEATs, Tufts Middle Eastern Dance, Tufts La Salsa, Tufts Full Sound and other groups. Pizza, burritos, crudites and crostini from local businesses will be served, according to the Facebook event, which also encourages Tufts student groups to make teams.

Where and when: 51 Winthrop St.; 6 p.m.–12 a.m.