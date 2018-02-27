Police Briefs – Week of Feb. 26

A picture is worth $500

On Feb. 20 at 4:30 p.m., Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) received a call from a Tufts affiliate that explicit images of the person were being held for ransom by a woman in the Philippines. The affiliate had been video chatting with the female, who then demanded $500 from the affiliate in exchange for the photos. As a result, the affiliate shut down their social media accounts and reported the incident to TUPD. TUPD advises all to be cautious on social media.

AsSAILant at large

On Feb. 22 at 10:30 p.m., a dog bit a TUPD officer at the Bacow Sailing Pavilion. The officer was responding to a security alarm at the Pavilion when they approached the sailing coach’s dog, who promptly bit the officer’s left index finger. The officer sought medical attention and the dog, a dachshund-Chihuahua mix, was up to date on all its shots.

Hard to appeese everyone

On Feb. 23 at 12:09 p.m., TUPD received a report that signs on the bathroom doors in Curtis Hall had been covered by handmade signs that read “all gender bathrooms.” This presented a problem for conservative Muslim students accessing the prayer room in Curtis. Facilities Services and the Office for Campus Life were notified.

The juice is loose

On Feb. 25 at 1:02 a.m., TUPD responded to a call about an intoxicated student in Hill Hall. When TUPD and Tufts Emergency Medical Services (TEMS) arrived on the scene, there were two intoxicated students, both of whom had been drinking “jungle juice” at a fraternity party. Both students’ conditions improved while TUPD and TEMS were present, so the students signed a patient refusal.

Pizza Pi Rho

Later that morning at 4:00 a.m., TUPD and TEMS were called to 92 Professors Row, the Pi Rho Omega fraternity house, where an intoxicated student was found inside the house by a resident. The caller said they found the student after returning home from getting pizza. The student was treated by TEMS and transported to the hospital for further evaluation.