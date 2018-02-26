Events on the Hill: Week of Feb. 26

Tisch Library is seen from College Ave. at sunset on Feb. 2, 2018. Evan Sayles / The Tufts Daily

MONDAY

“Aesthetics, Academics, & Activism at Standing Rock”

Details: Osage, Creek and Cherokee artist Yatika Fields and American Studies scholar Nick Estes of the Lower Brulé Sioux tribe will be having a conversation about indigenous activism, specifically scholars’ and artists’ efforts at Standing Rock. The Consortium of Studies in Race, Colonialism and Diaspora, the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts, the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy, the Center for the Humanities at Tufts, the Toupin-Bolwell Fund, the Department of Anthropology, the Center for STEM Diversity, the University Chaplaincy and the Department of English are co-sponsoring this event.

Where and when: Sophia Gordon Hall Multipurpose Room; 6–7 p.m.

TUESDAY

“3Ps Umbrella Group Showcase”

Details: Pen, Paint, and Pretzels (3Ps) umbrella groups — Cheap Sox, The Institute, Lord Barnum’s Players, Torn Ticket II, Trunk! and TUTV — will be performing at this showcase. This is a free, unticketed event.

Where and when: Balch Arena Theater; 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

“Intersectionality & Consent with Conner Habib”

Details: As part of Sex Health Week, Tufts Center for Awareness, Resources, and Education (CARE) and Sex Health Reps are hosting Conner Habib, a gay porn star, to speak about issues of intersectionality and consent.

Where and when: Cohen Auditorium; 7–9 p.m.

THURSDAY

“What Happens to a Dream Deferred?”

Details: The Veritas Forum, a national organization that pairs Christians with non-Christian speakers for events and is sponsored at Tufts by the C. Stacey Woods Programming Board, will host a conversation about the intersection of immigration, policy and religious and ethical thought. Jenny Yang, senior vice president of advocacy and policy at the humanitarian aid organization World Relief, and Julián Cancino, director of the Latino Center, will be speaking. The conversation will be moderated by David Coleman, music lecturer and director of the Gospel Choir.

Where and when: Distler Hall, Granoff Music Center; 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

“TDS Presents: Public Debate on Encryption Back-Doors”

Details: Tufts Debate Society is hosting French military officers from École de Guerre (War College of France) for an open discussion about encryption back-doors that let the state access secured information.

Where and when: Barnum 104; 4:30 p.m.

“EPIIC Symposium 2018: Is the Liberal World Order Ending?”

Details: Education for Public Inquiry and International Citizenship (EPIIC), a year-long course hosted by the Institute for Global Leadership (IGL), will begin its annual three-day symposium with a forum entitled “Beyond Borders: Contending with Transnational Challenges.” The panel will include Samantha Gross, former director of the Office of International Climate and Clean Energy at the U.S. Department of Energy; W. Andy Knight, professor of international relations at the University of Alberta; and Jonathan Prentice, chief of office at the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for International Migration at the United Nations. Further panels are on Friday and Saturday; a full schedule of events is on the IGL website. Admission is free, but registration is required.

Where and when: ASEAN Auditorium; 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

“CIVIC Policy Challenge”

Details: CIVIC is hosting a conversation on campus free speech. Participants will work in teams of five to review specific ethics cases and come up with a proposal to present to a panel of the following university faculty members: Senior Vice President for University Relations and General Counsel Mary Jeka, Associate General Counsel for Business and Corporate Affairs Akiyo Fujii and Professors of Political Science Ioannis Evrigenis and Vickie Sullivan. The team with the winning proposal will have the opportunity to meet with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who will come to campus April 4.

Where and when: Olin Center for Language and Cultural Studies; 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

“Parade of Nations 2018”

Details: Tufts International Club is hosting its annual Parade of Nations showcasing international diversity at Tufts. There will be performances by Tamasha, Bhangra, Wuzee, Full Sound, Lydia, Turbo, ROTI and RUM, Essence, Envy and Kiniwe. Free tickets are available at the Campus Center and online.

Where and when: Cohen Auditorium; 7 p.m.