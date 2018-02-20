Police Briefs – Week of Feb. 20

Un oeuf of these fire alarms

On Feb. 12 at 9:45 p.m., Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) and the Somerville Fire Department (FD) responded to a fire alarm in the Hodgdon Hall kitchen. The alarm had been set off by someone trying to make hard-boiled eggs in a pan, but TUPD was unable to find the individual responsible. The Somerville FD investigated the incident and reset the fire alarm.

A smash hit

On Feb. 15 at 12:30 p.m., a student filed a report with TUPD that an unknown vehicle had hit their car sometime on Feb. 13 in the Cohen Auditorium parking lot. The unknown vehicle struck the student’s car’s front bumper and fender. The student also filed a claim with their insurance company.

Mark my words

On Feb. 17 at 11:00 a.m., TUPD received a report of graffiti on a wall on the 4th floor of Harleston Hall. “Nobody’s safe” was written in marker. TUPD was unable to identify the vandal. Facilities Services was notified of the incident and removed the graffiti.

New phone, who dis

Later that day at 9:00 p.m., TUPD received a call from a student who was receiving unwanted phone calls and voicemails from a blocked number. TUPD advised the student to keep documentation of the harassment and contact their cell phone carrier to attempt to identify the caller.