Events on the Hill – Week of Feb. 20

TUESDAY

“Tufts University Phone Bank for Transgender Equality”

Details: As part of a partnership with Freedom for All Massachusetts, students are calling Massachusetts state officials to defend transgender equality.

Where and when: Tufts University LGBT Center, 226 College Ave; 6–9 p.m.

“A Conversation with Jay Gonzalez”

Details: For the third segment in their Gubernatorial Series this semester, the Tufts Democrats will host Jay Gonzalez, the former Secretary of Administration and Finance under Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick and a Democratic candidate for Governor of Massachusetts in 2018.

Where and when: Terrace Room, Paige Hall; 9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

“IGL Student Group Speaker Series on Migration: Beyond the U.S-Mexican Border”

Details: As part of their migration-themed speaker series, the Institute for Global Leadership (IGL) is hosting Dr. Katrina Burgess, associate professor of political economy at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, to discuss the process of migration from places south of the U.S. border.

Where and when: Cabot 205; 6–7 p.m.

“Random Sampling and Emergent Phenomena in the Age of Data”

Details: The Data-Intensive Studies Center (DISC) is hosting a lecture series dedicated to the study of data science and its implications. The series kicks off Feb. 20 with a lecture by Dana Randall, PhD, co-executive director of the Institute for Data Engineering and Science and professor of computing at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Where and when: Coolidge Room, Ballou Hall; 2–3:30 p.m.

“Day of Remembrance 2018: Incarceration and Resistance”

Details: Tufts’ Asian American Center, United for Immigrant Justice and Japanese Culture Club are co-hosting the annual Day of Remembrance event, commemorating the incarceration of Japanese people in America during World War II. The event will consist of a screening of the film “Resistance at Tule Lake,” (2017) followed by a student-led panel that will focus on the enduring effects of Japanese internment in America. The event is co-sponsored by Tufts University Consortium of Studies in Race, Colonialism, and Diaspora.

Where and when: Alumnae Lounge; 6–8:30 p.m.

“Public Amnesias: A Panel Discussion”

Details: The Tisch College Program for Public Humanities is hosting speakers Kendra Field, Kerri Greenidge, James Rice and Aditi Mehta to speak on identifying omissions in the narratives of experience. The event is co-sponsored by the Tisch College of Civic Life, the Center for Humanities at Tufts and the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy.

Where and when: Rabb Room, Tisch College; 4:30–6 p.m.

FRIDAY

“Finding Common Grounding on Divisive Science Issues: Working to Repair the Broken Landscape of American Discourse”

Details: As part of its Dialogue Across Disciplines series, the Center for Interdisciplinary Studies is hosting a talk with Dr. Jonathan Garlick, the Director of the Division of Cancer Biology and Tissue Engineering at the Tufts School of Dental Medicine, a professor in the Schools of Medicine and Engineering and a senior fellow with Tisch College of Civic Life. Attendees are required to RSVP to cis@tufts.edu.

Where and when: Fung House Center for Humanities, 48 Professors Row; 12–1:30 p.m.

“Women’s Center 2018 Symposium: Metaphors of the Body”

Details: The Women’s Center’s Annual Symposium on Gender and Culture this year will focus on the ways in which displacement and dispossession affect the body, according to the Student Life website.

Where and when: Curtis Hall Multipurpose Room; 9:30 a.m.–5:45 p.m.