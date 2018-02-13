Police Briefs – Week of Feb. 12

One ring to sprain them all

On Feb. 6 at 8:30 p.m., Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) and Tufts Emergency Medical Services (TEMS) were called to the Steve Tisch Sports and Fitness Center where a student had injured their ring finger playing basketball. TUPD drove the student to the hospital where they sought medical attention and further evaluation.

Two for one

The same day, approximately 20 minutes later, TUPD and TEMS responded to another student at the Steve Tisch Sports and Fitness Center who had a sprained and swollen ankle. TUPD drove this student and the aforementioned injured student to the hospital where they also sought medical attention.

Not for the faint of head

On Feb. 8 at 10:30 a.m., TUPD received a call from Schmalz House that a student had fainted. The student woke up on the floor with a migraine but was unsure if it had resulted from an injury sustained during the fall. TUPD transported the student to the hospital for medical attention and further evaluation.

Verbal attaxi

On Feb. 9 at 1:56 a.m., Medford Police Department (MPD) received a call of an alleged assault in progress. When MPD and TUPD arrived at the Hill Hall parking lot, there was no assault, although a disagreement had occurred between a taxi driver and two students over fare. The students had used racial slurs towards the driver, and they were written up and referred to the Office of the Dean of Student Affairs as a consequence.

Give me a brake

On Feb. 11 at 10:48 a.m., TUPD responded to a minor vehicle accident on the corner of Professors Row and Curtis Street. A student in a Jeep Grand Cherokee hit the fence surrounding Fletcher Field as they were turning onto Professors Row. The car had to be towed, but the student was unharmed. The Facilities Services Department was notified to secure the premises.