Events on the Hill: Week of Feb. 12

MONDAY

“Myanmar in Crisis: What Happens Next?”

Details: A panel of activists and politicians will discuss the recent systemic attacks against Myanmar’s Muslim Rohingya community. Speakers will include May Sabe Phyu, director of the Gender Equality Network and human rights activist from Myanmar, Ambassador Derek Mitchell (F ’91), former ambassador to Myanmar and senior advisor to the Asia Center at the United States Institute for Peace (USIP) and Reverend Susan Hayward (F ’06), USIP senior advisor on religion and inclusive societies. The event is sponsored by the The Henry Luce Foundation and co-hosted with the Fletcher Islamic Society, the Fletcher Dipomacy Club and the Humanitarian Action Society at Tufts University.

Where and when: ASEAN Auditorium; 7–8:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Summer Media Internships Info Session

Details: Film and Media Studies Internship Director Leslie Goldberg will hold a session on landing a summer internship in media.

Where and when: Granoff Music Center, Room 271; 12–1 p.m.

THURSDAY

Bone Marrow Cheek Swab Drive

Details: Primary Care Progress (PCP) is hosting a cheek swab drive in the Campus Center to register students to be bone marrow donors.

Where and when: Mayer Campus Center, Room 220; 12–5 p.m.

FRIDAY

“Lysistrata”

Details: Tufts Department of Drama and Dance will premiere the play “Lysistrata,” born out of a collaboration with playwright Ellen McLaughlin. According to its event page, the play “reminds audiences of the dangers of demonizing communities as ‘the other.'” Tickets for the Friday show are $10, and $15 for the general public and $10 with a Tufts ID at the shows on Feb. 17, 23 and 24.

Where and When: Balch Arena Theater; 8–9 p.m.

“Laughs of Love” Comedy Showcase

Details: This Valentine’s Day-themed comedy showcase, hosted by Tufts Cheap Sox, will feature Major: Undecided, The Institute, Cheap Sox, TFL, Stand-Up Collective and HYPE!, and is a fundraiser for Next Step Central, a Cambridge-based charity focusing on supporting youth living with chronic illnesses.

Where and when: Barnum 008; 8–10 p.m.