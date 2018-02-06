Police Briefs – Week of Feb. 5

Urine for it

On Jan. 30 at 9:30 p.m., Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) received a report of an incident that had taken place early on the morning of Jan. 28 in Haskell Hall where two males were observed urinating on a TV in a student’s suite common area. The two males involved were later identified and referred to the Office of the Dean of Student Affairs. They also purchased a new TV for the student.

Baltimourning a loss

On Feb. 2 at 11:34 a.m, a Tufts employee reported to TUPD that their university-issued laptop had been lost or stolen while in Baltimore. The employee made several attempts to retrace their steps, but failed to locate the laptop. Tufts Technology Services (TTS) was notified in order to wipe any information stored on the laptop.

Gone with the wind

On Feb. 3 at 2:05 a.m., TUPD received notification of fire alarm tampering in a Wren Hall dorm room. When TUPD arrived and entered the room, they found a plastic bag over the smoke detector and a fan blowing toward an open window.

Eau de cannabis

On Feb. 4 at 1:23 a.m., TUPD responded to a fire alarm activation at ATO of Massachusetts (ATO). TUPD reported the room in which the smoke detector had been set off had a strong odor of burnt marijuana. The Somerville Fire Department also arrived and reset the fire alarm.

Stairy night

Later that morning at 1:48 a.m., TUPD, Tufts Emergency Medical Services (TEMS), and the Somerville Police Department were called to Mayer Campus Center, where an unresponsive male who had vomited was found on a stairwell. The student was evaluated by TEMS and the Somerville Police Department and then sent to the hospital for treatment.