Events on the Hill: Week of Feb. 5

MONDAY

“IR Career Workshop Series: A Lunch and Learn Event”

Details: Tufts’ International Relations (IR) department is hosting Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary at AMAG Pharmaceuticals Joseph Vittiglio, who will speak about corporate and employment law.

Where and when: Cabot Intercultural Center; 12–1 p.m.

“Televisioning MakerWorld: A Poetics of Administrative Production”

Details: Filmmaker John Caldwell, a professor at UCLA, will deliver a lecture on the challenges contemporary maker culture presents to traditional film with Miranda Banks, an Associate Professor at Emerson College.

Where and when: Tisch Library, Room 304; 6–7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

“Civic Life Lunch: Black on the Bench: Diversity in the Judiciary”

Details: Tisch College will host former Chief Judge of the D.C. Court of Appeals Eric T. Washington (A ’76), who will speak about justice reform and community engagement with courts.

Where and when: Lincoln Filene Center, Rabb Room; 12–1 p.m.

“Film Screening — An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power”

Details: Tisch College will screen the 2017 sequel to Al Gore’s 2006 documentary about climate change, “An Inconvenient Truth,” in anticipation of Gore’s lecture on Wednesday.

Where and when: Paige Hall, Crane Room; 6:30–8:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

“Tisch College Distinguished Speaker Series: Al Gore”

Details: Al Gore, the 45th Vice President of the United States and a 2007 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his work on climate change, will come to Tufts for a conversation on politics, global warming and public service.

Where and when: Cohen Auditorium; 6:15-7:15 p.m.

“Kendra Field Speaks at the Royall House and Slave Quarters in Medford”

Details: Kendra Field, assistant professor of history at Tufts, will be speaking about her new book, “Growing Up with the Country: Family, Race, and Nation after the Civil War.”

Where and when: 15 George St., Medford; 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

“IDHack 2018”



Details: International Development Hackathon (IDHack) 2018 is a 24-hour hackathon focusing on solving problems in the developing world with beginner-level and advanced coding workshops.

Where and when: Anderson Hall; Feb. 9, 6 p.m.–Feb. 10, 3 p.m.

“Feminist Friday: Debrief on Women’s March”

Details: Tufts Women’s Center will be holding a conversation to debrief this year’s Women’s March on Washington. The event will be co-facilitated by the Office of Residential Life and Learning.

Where and when: 55 Talbot Ave; 12–1 p.m.