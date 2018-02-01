Police Briefs – Week of Jan. 29

Shiver me Tinders

Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) received a report on Jan. 23 at 10:46 a.m. that someone had been impersonating a student on the dating app Tinder. The impersonator had taken photos of the student from their Facebook account in order to create a fake profile. The incident has been reported to Tinder and the evidence has been preserved in case the impersonation escalates to harassment.

All tired out

TUPD responded to a call on Jan. 25 at 1:30 p.m. at the lower campus garage that all four tires had been stolen off a student’s Volkswagen Golf. The car was found supported by two milk crates, but the weight of the engine caused the car to tip forward. TUPD is still investigating.

I’ve been framed

TUPD spotted a person walking across campus with a large picture frame on Jan. 26 at around 1 a.m. TUPD approached the individual to make a professional inquiry and was informed that the picture had been taken from ATO of Massachusetts (ATO). TUPD later returned the picture to ATO.

Duck, duck, Canada Goose

Later that day at 5 p.m., TUPD received a call that a student’s goose down jacket had been taken from the Carmichael Hall common room. The jacket, estimated to be worth $900, was left in the common room by its owner. TUPD later identified and located the thief or Good Samaritan who had taken the jacket, however, the individual claimed they were planning to take it to the lost and found.

If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the can

TUPD responded to a call on Jan. 28 at 5:30 p.m. about a smoking trash can in the Hill Hall common area. An Office of Residential Life and Learning (ResLife) assistant director and staff member were able to extinguish the fire, which likely resulted from improper waste disposal, according to TUPD.