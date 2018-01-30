Events on the Hill: Week of Jan. 29

TUESDAY

“A Conversation with Setti Warren”

Details: In this event co-sponsored by the Tisch College of Civic Life, the Tufts Democrats are hosting Setti Warren for a lecture and question-and-answer session. Warren, a former mayor of Newton, Mass. and an Iraq War veteran, is a Democratic candidate for the November 2018 Massachusetts gubernatorial election. According to their Facebook event page, Tufts Democrats are promoting the event as an alternative to watching President Trump’s State of the Union address. Attendees are invited to submit questions to Warren prior to the event using a Google form.

Where and when: Terrace Room, Paige Hall; 9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

“100% Renewable Energy at Tufts: Kickoff Meeting”

Details: This meeting, hosted by the environmental advocacy organization Environment America, will recruit students who want to be involved in pushing Tufts to use 100 percent renewable energy by 2050.

Where and when: Eaton Hall, Room 333; 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

“The Responsibility of Engagement: Prison and Education Symposium”

Details: Tufts Prison Initiative (TUPIT) at the Tisch College of Civic Life is hosting a free two-day symposium that will focus on both the importance of higher education in prison and the ramifications of solitary confinement. The first day, Feb. 1, is comprised of a panel entitled “Prison, Patients and Healthcare” on the Boston Health Sciences campus. Events in the evening on Feb. 1 include a panel in the Alumnae Hall on the Medford/Somerville Campus from 4:30-6:00 p.m. entitled “Empowering Incarcerated/Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls” by Andrea James, founder of Families for Justice as Healing. The panel is followed by a performance from 6-6:30 p.m. by acapella group Essence and a viewing of the film “Last Days of Solidarity” from 7-9 p.m. Events on Feb. 2 will be on the Medford campus.

Where and when: Jaharis Family Center for Biomedical and Nutrition Services, Feb. 1, 12–1:30 p.m.; Alumnae Hall, Feb. 1, 4:30–9 p.m.; Remis Sculpture Court, Feb. 2, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

SATURDAY

“Tufts Energy Conference – 13th Annual”

Details: The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy is hosting its 13th “Tufts Energy Conference: Transforming Outlooks into Realities,” a two-day event that, according to its page on the Tufts Events website, will “explore the exciting world of clean energy finance, technology, and policy.” The event is sponsored by Tufts Institute for the Environment. Tickets are $15 for Tufts students, $20 for students and $50 for general admission.

Where and when: Cabot Intercultural Center, Feb. 2 and 3, 12:30–6:30 p.m.