Police Briefs – Jan. 24

Half baked

On Jan. 17 at 8:30 p.m., the Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) responded to an off-campus medical call for a bad reaction to a marijuana brownie. The student was transported to the hospital.

Pull my finger

Later on Jan. 17 at 10 p.m., TUPD responded to an on-campus medical call from a student who dislocated their finger. The student had dislocated their finger at baseball practice and tried to go to Tufts University Health Services, but it was closed. TUPD transported the student to a hospital, where they were treated.

Third time’s the charm

TUPD received a call on Jan. 19 at 2:30 p.m. that an unwanted person was in the Science and Engineering Complex (SEC). This was the second time this person was identified as trespassing. The person was located and given a warning that they were not allowed back and would be arrested for trespassing if they came back a third time.

Not quite an open-and-shut case

Students at an off-campus residence notified TUPD at 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 that both their front and back doors were found open. Despite the suspicious circumstances, nothing was missing and there was no sign of forced entry. TUPD would like to remind all students to lock their doors.

Invasion of the purse snatchers

On Jan. 22 at 4 p.m., TUPD received a call from a Tufts employee that their purse was missing from a closet in Paige Hall. TUPD is currently investigating; it is unclear if the purse was stolen or is simply missing.