Events on the Hill: Week of Jan. 22

MONDAY

Tufts University Martin Luther King, Jr. Symposium

Details: Tufts University is hosting its annual conference to commemorate the life and work of Martin Luther King, Jr. Community activists and historians will discuss his legacy and relevance in the present moment. There will be dinner and a keynote lecture.

Where and when: Breed Memorial Hall, 51 Winthrop St.; 3–7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

SMFA Spring Exhibitions Opening Reception

Details: A free opening reception at the SMFA’s Grossman Gallery will kick off three important spring exhibitions.

Where and when: SMFA at Tufts, 230 Fenway; 6–8 p.m.

Attracting and Hiring Diverse Talent: Awareness of Implicit Bias in the Hiring and Selection Process

Details: This workshop for Tufts staff and faculty, led by Tufts University Human Resources, will address how implicit bias can limit diversity in Tufts’ hiring process.

Where and when: 200 Boston Ave.; 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Obstacle Course

Details: Silk Road Rising, a Chicago-based nonprofit theater project, will present “Obstacle Course,” a drama about racism and Islamophobia, as part of a collaboration between Silk Road’s Founding Artistic Director Jamil Khoury and Tufts Drama and Dance. The event is free, open to all and will be performed again on Thursday.

Where and when: Jackson Gym, 50 Talbot Ave.; 7–8 p.m.

THURSDAY

M.S. in Engineering Management Info Session

Details: Tufts’ Gordon Institute will give an overview of their M.S. in Engineering Management (MSEM) program. Alumni will be present to answer questions and attendees will have the opportunity to observe a class.

Where and when: 200 Boston Ave; 6–7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

2018 MLK Day of Service

Details: Tufts University Chaplaincy is coordinating opportunities for Tufts students to participate in community service work with four organizations in Cambridge and Somerville.

Where and when: Various times and locations; check the Chaplaincy website.