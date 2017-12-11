Events on the Hill: Week of Dec. 11

MONDAY

ChBE Seminar: Dr. Michael Timko

Details: Dr. Michael Timko, a biology professor at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, is delivering the final lecture in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering’s fall 2017 seminar series.

Where and when: Science and Technology Center, Room 136; 12 p.m.

“Exam Kits and Massage Chairs”

Details: Tufts University Social Collective (TUSC)’s First-Years subgroup is giving out free “exam kits” with writing utensils and toys. Four massage chairs available for students to use will be placed upstairs in the Mayer Campus Center.

Where and when: Mayer Campus Center; 12 p.m.

“AAC & PAC Present: Ruff Semester?”

Details: Tufts’ Asian American Center will be open as a study space with therapy dogs, food and relaxing activities all evening.

Where and when: Tufts University Asian American Center; 4–9 p.m.

TUESDAY

NCF Christmas Party

Details: Tufts Non-denominational Christian Fellowship will hold its annual Christmas party. There will be food and drink; participants are encouraged to take part in a “white elephant” gift exchange.

Where and when: Tufts Interfaith Center; 2 p.m.

“Latke/Latte — Pop-up Chanukah Party at Tamper”

Details: Jordan Braunig, the director of the Initiative for Innovative Community Building at Tufts Hillel, is hosting a Chanukah party at Tamper Cafe with coffee and a candle-lighting ceremony.

Where and when: Tamper Cafe; 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

“Midnight Madness Pancake Breakfast: Chanukah Edition”

Details: Chabad serving Tufts is having a midnight study-break breakfast with breakfast foods, a latke bar and a fill-your-own doughnut bar. There will also be candle-lighting.

Where and when: Rohr Chabad House, 21 Chetwynd Rd.; 11 p.m.

FRIDAY

Therapy Dogs at Tisch Library

Details: Seven therapy dogs will be available to play with students in the Tisch Library.

Where and when: Tisch Library, Rooms 223 and 224; 4–6 p.m.