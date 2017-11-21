Police Briefs – Nov. 20

Black-Hat Blackout

On Nov. 7 at 4:45 p.m. a student reported a case of computer hacking. She was in Dewick-MacPhie Dining Center when a pop-up appeared on her screen saying that something was wrong with the computers of Tufts University students and encouraging her to take action. The pop-up included a link to a supposed “Apple help-desk” and a phone number. The student called the number and a person on the other end was allowed remote access on her computer. She called Apple afterwards and they confirmed that it was not them but rather that it was a scam. They told her to uninstall anything that was recently downloaded.

All she want to do is smoke that…

A Tufts student living off campus called 911 on Nov. 11 at 6:15 p.m. after seeing flames shooting out of the oven while they were cooking broccoli. Somerville Fire and Police Departments as well and Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) arrived at the scene. The Somerville Fire Department notified the residents that they were all set but they should clean their oven.

Jacketeering

A student sent a report to the TUPD after leaving her coat and gloves at the ZBT house on Nov. 12 at around 6:30 p.m. while attending an event there. Around 45 minutes after arriving she noticed her jacket had been moved to the other side of the room along with other jackets. Her gloves were missing along with an important paper from her jacket. Both are still missing.