Events on the Hill: Week of Nov. 13

MONDAY

“How Can we Lead Social Change?”

Details: Progressive activist Heather Booth will share advice on organizing to create social change at this Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life-sponsored lunch workshop. Booth is known for being at the forefront of organizing in support of many progressive causes in the late 20th century, including civil rights and feminism. There will also be a film screening of a documentary about Booth’s life at 6 p.m.; dinner will be served.

When and Where: 12 p.m.; Laminan Lounge, Olin Center

“The US and North Korea: A View from the Ground Up”

Details: Evan Osnos, an award-winning journalist from The New Yorker, will be talking about U.S.-North Korea relations at an Institute for Global Leadership-sponsored lecture. Osnos has written extensively about East Asia.

When and Where: 5:30 p.m.; ASEAN Auditorium, Cabot Center

TUESDAY

Miss Trans Israel 2016

Details: Talleen Abu Hanna, who won the first Miss Trans Israel in 2016, will speak at a lunch workshop co-sponsored by Friends of Israel, Tisch College of Civic Life and the Consulate General of Israel to New England.

When and Where: 12 p.m.; Sophia Gordon Multipurpose Room

WEDNESDAY

Second Annual RCD Community Dinner

Details: The Consortium of Studies in Race, Community, and Diaspora (RCD) is hosting its second annual dinner, where students, faculty and staff are invited to discuss how recent expressions of white supremacy relate to global racism and inequality.

When and Where: 5 p.m.; Alumnae Lounge

“Resistance and Persistence: Civil Debate in Divided Times”

Details: Neera Tanden, president and CEO of the Center for American Progress who served in the Clinton and Obama administrations, and Bill Kristol, founder and editor of The Weekly Standard who served in the Reagan and Bush administrations, will debate on ideas of politics, partisanship and current events. The event will be moderated by Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times journalist Farah Stockman.

When and Where: 6:30 p.m.; ASEAN Auditorium, Cabot Center

THURSDAY

“Conference on U.S.-Russia Relations”

Details: The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy and the Moscow State Institute of International Relations are co-hosting a conference about the state of U.S.-Russia relations — identifying the issues on which the two nations diverge and clash.

When and Where: 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Breed Memorial Hall, 51 Winthrop St.

“The Oregon Health Insurance Experiment: What Did It Find and What Does That Mean?”

Details: Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Amy Finkelstein will give the 2017 Wellington Burnham Lecture in the Department of Economics. Finkelstein was one of the two principal investigators in the Health Insurance Experiment, which looks at the impact of giving Medicaid coverage to low-income, uninsured adults.

When and Where: 4:30 p.m.; Braker Hall 001