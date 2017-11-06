Events on the Hill: Week of Nov. 6

MONDAY

“#StandingRock: Starting and Sustaining a Movement”

Details: The Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life will facilitate a conversation with two experts on indigenous activism. LaDonna Brave Bull Allard is the founder and director of Sacred Stone Camp, a center of resistance against the Dakota Access Pipeline. Cutcha Risling Baldy is an assistant professor of Native American studies at Humboldt State University who studies indigenous activism. The event is part of the college’s Civic Life Lunch series.

When and Where: 12 p.m.; Rabb Room, Tisch College

“What Immigrants Can Teach Us About Achieving the American Dream”

Details: Global Development and Environment Institute (GDAE) Research Fellow Jeffrey Ashe will be leading a discussion on “savings groups,” in which communities, especially communities of immigrants, pool savings to fund short-term needs. Members of the Latino community in Lawrence will also be sharing their experiences as part of GDAE’s Brown Bag Lunch series.

When and Where: 12:30–1:30 p.m.; Cabot 206, The Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy

TUESDAY

“A Conversation with Jake Dell”

Details: Jake Dell (LA ’09), the third-generation owner of Katz’s Delicatessen, New York’s oldest deli, will speak at the Lyon & Bendheim Alumni Lecture Series.

When and Where: 6–8 p.m.; Breed Memorial Hall, 51 Winthrop St.

WEDNESDAY

Data Intensive Studies Center (DISC) Fall Symposium

Details: DISC is having its first fall symposium on a variety of data and computational science topics. There will be keynote speakers, panelists and researchers from a variety of universities, research institutions and scientific industries from across the country.

When and Where: 9 a.m.–6 p.m.; Breed Memorial Hall, 51 Winthrop St.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

“ALLIES: Fourth Annual Civil-Military Affairs Conference”

Details: The annual two-day long ALLIES conference this year will focus on the theme “Arms Beyond Borders: Defense, the Arms Trade, and International Intervention.” There will be two panels, discussion sessions and a keynote by Douglas Farah, a senior associate in the Americas Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

When and Where: Friday 10:30 a.m.–8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; various locations