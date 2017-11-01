Police Briefs: Week of Nov. 1

Sticks and Stones

The Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) received a report on Oct. 17 at 9:10 a.m. from the Psychology building about a chipped window. Apparently one of the windows facing Boston Avenue had a noticeable chip, concerning users of the building. TUPD investigated the incident and it was determined that, when the street sweepers had come by around 2 a.m. they had accidentally kicked up some sort of rock or debris that hit the window.

Cutting Onions

On Oct. 20 at 10:25 a.m. the TUPD was informed of a medical incident at Carmichael Dining Center. An individual had cut their finger while cutting scallions. The employee was treated by Tufts Emergency Medical Services (TEMS) and Armstrong Ambulance then transported the individual to the hospital for future treatment.

Fence Hopper

TUPD officers and TEMS headed to Lower Campus Road near the Sculpture Court at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 after being told about someone with a cut hand. The non-Tufts-affiliated individual had been trying to climb the fence to watch the Tufts soccer game when they hurt their hand on the sharp fence. The person signed a treatment refusal form.

A Not-So-Musical Note

At Oct. 25 at 9:59 a.m., TUPD received a report about the Granoff Music Center practice piano. An unknown person had etched an obscenity on the center of the wood of the practice piano. This writing came to the attention of the Department of Music. The words will be sanded out and the piano refinished and restored.