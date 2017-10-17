Police Briefs: Week of 10/16

Extra! Extra! Read all about it!

Disclaimer: We know this brief is a conflict of interest, but we really didn’t like losing our camera.

On Oct. 4 at 1:30 p.m., a student reported multiple incidents relating to the Tufts Daily. The first was a report of a missing Nikon D7000 camera that was last seen in May behind the front door of the Daily office. The camera, valued at approximately $500, has yet to be found.

The student also called in about two letters addressed to the Tufts Daily from a group calling themselves the Loyal White Knights of the KKK. In the letter, the group explained that they were not actually a hate group and that previous media coverage of them was false. It turns out the letters were from a form letter sent to multiple college newspapers.

Wot’n (Federal Bureau of) Investigation

A graduate student reported on Oct. 5 at 4:02 p.m. that they had received a suspicious email titled “Job Offer for College Students” offering $4000 for their work services. The email referenced checks, asking the student to keep $400 and forward the rest for supplies to a third party. The checks mentioned would be fake. The FBI was already aware of this job scam in January and put out a PSA about the scam, advising college students to never accept a job that requires check deposits and to forward all such emails to their college IT department. TUPD notified the FBI of this incident.

Wet Hot Upsilon Summer

On Oct. 9 at 2:25 a.m., a resident of the Delta Upsilon house flagged down a TUPD officer to tell them that there was a lot of water in the basement. Inspectors from Somerville were brought in to look and discovered that there was a water main break. The Somerville electrical inspector turned off the electricity. The residents were told that they could not stay in the building while it was being fixed, but no one accepted alternative housing from Tufts in the meantime. The problem has since been fixed and the residents have returned.

Campus Center of Attention

TUPD was notified of suspicious packages found in the Mayer Campus Center at 1:23 a.m. on Oct. 10. The packages contained books and personal belongings. TUPD was able to determine the identity of the owner and found that the owner had active arrest warrants on counts of previous larceny. The belongings were stored by TUPD and the officers asked that the Campus Center workers notify TUPD when the person returned to get their belongings. TUPD officers arrested him the following day.