TCU Senate met in the Sophia Gordon Multipurpose Room on April 9. (Vintus Okonkwo / The Tufts Daily)

TCU Senate passes resolution urging divestment from companies involved in occupied Palestinian Territories

Members of Tufts Community Union (TCU) Senate passed a resolution calling for Tufts to divest from four companies that it says are involved in the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian Territories. The resolution, which drew an audience of more than 100 students, passed with 17 in favor, six opposed and eight abstentions.

Several audience members held pieces of paper with a crossed-out image of a table, which urged Senate to vote on the resolution rather than tabling it, while others held signs reading “I support Palestinian Human Rights,” “Stand with Israel” and “Divest from these companies profiting off of the occupation.”

TCU Parliamentarian Adam Rapfogel introduced the resolution and reviewed the resolution process for students in attendance. Then TCU Historian Rati Srinivasan read the text of the resolution. Following non-substantive changes related to the grammar and spelling of the resolution, the meeting entered the discussion phase.

Several authors spoke to provide background for the text of the resolution, which calls for Tufts not to invest in Elbit Systems, G4S, Northrop Grumman and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and to screen its investments for human rights compliance. According to the resolution, it is unclear whether Tufts currently invests in those four companies.

The authors stressed that the goal of the resolution is to make a statement that Tufts should not profit from human rights abuses. Others argued that the resolution’s political statement is beyond the scope of TCU Senate.

The meeting then entered a question-and-answer period, during which students in the audience were allowed to direct questions to the authors of the resolution.

Some students raised concerns that attendance at the meeting could be impacted by the start of the Jewish holiday of Passover. To address this, comments were collected online from students and Rapfogel, a sophomore, read a selection.

A motion was raised to move to debate and it passed. After ten minutes, a motion to table the resolution was raised but was denied 13-4. Following another 30 minutes of debate, another motion to table was raised and the rules were suspended to debate the motion to table, after which the motion failed.

Five amendments were proposed to the resolution. The first was deemed friendly and integrated into the resolution, and the other four were deemed unfriendly and not included.

Finally, a vote was held and the resolution passed with 17 in favor, six against and eight abstentions.

  • Anonymous

    This article minimizes the opposition just like the resolution. It fails to emphasize the fact that the meeting occurred the night before Passover started and, in fact, the vote did not occur until after midnight. Not only did those opposed to the resolution debate it for over three and a half hours, this means the vote actually occured ON the day that Passover begins, adding further insult to injury. This article also fails to mention the dozens, if not hundreds, of emails TCU senators received, mostly urging them to table, nor the fact that over 81 online responses were received.

    Furthermore, this article does not mention the despicable way in which this meeting was conducted. There were no photos or video allowed, and people were not even allowed to call each other by name due to “safety concerns”. This applied to the senators as well. Both their comments and their votes were kept anonymous.

    The TCU Senate does not have any accountability for their despicable actions. This resolution, and the TCU Senate as a whole, do not represent my beliefs and interests, nor do they represent those of much of the Tufts student body after last night. I call on President Monaco, the Board of Trustees, and whomever else it may concern to disregard this and all future resolutions put forward by the TCU Senate as they no longer have any legitimacy as a student representative body.

    • Ander Pierce

      The vast majority of senate was present (31 out of 33 members) and there were numerous Jews present, many supported the resolution, many opposed it.

      Of course privacy was a concern. Canary Mission & Horowitz Institute have both documented and threatened students for speaking out against Zionism and apartheid. Even more important is that Israel has decided it is appropriate to revoke the right of return for Jews who politically support BDS.

      That is true antisemitism.

      P.S.
      It is extremely ironic that you whine about TCU keeping the vote anonymous, then post anonymously

      • ModernMaccabi

        Exposing facts about things that are happening on college campuses is not a threat, it is exposing what is going on. That’s just a part of how freedom of speech works. There is supposed to be a marketplace of ideas. In my opinion, that concept can only work if those who are being accused have the opportunity to identify and confront their accusers. Indeed, if there was a segment of the college population speaking and acting out against Muslims, Blacks, Latinos, LGBQ or any other marginalized group, then you would probably want to know who those people are so that you could confront them with their bias and bigotry.

      • CD-Host

        @anderpierce:disqus

        They haven’t revoked right of return for Jews who support BDS. They have revoked travel rights for tourists who support BDS. So in theory you can eligible to become a citizen in Israel but not a tourist. And how can that possibly be antisemitism?

  • ModernMaccabi

    Who voted for the resolution and who voted against it? Why is this important information not being disclosed? What is the reason for this lack of transparency? The Tufts Daily should provide students and others interested in this important issue that information. That is what journalism is all about.

    • Deepanshu Utkarsh

      Unfortunately the Senate kept the vote anonymous so no one could find out who voted for what. 🙁

      • ModernMaccabi

        That information shouldn’t be too hard to determine. Perhaps the Tufts Daily should act like a real newspaper and have an enterprising young reporter start looking into it.

        • Deepanshu Utkarsh

          They literally did it in a manner that even they can’t figure out who voted for what.

          • ModernMaccabi

            Wow! Just wow. I’m dumbfounded by this complete lack of transparency on a vote that will hurt a minority group on campus.

  • ImmuneToBS

    Disgusting act of ignorance and bigotry. You may count me among those alums who will not give a dime to Tufts as long as this nonsense stands.

    • Ander Pierce

      Good, Tufts doesn’t need your money, and donating to them would probably just fund HP and G4S anyway.

      • ImmuneToBS

        If Tufts didn’t need/want my money, they wouldn’t send me several requests for donations every year.

        BDS is a deal-breaker, though. It is, without question, an anti-Semitic movement designed to undermine and ultimately eliminate the Jewish State of Israel. The administration of the university needs to have the courage to distinguish between legitimate acts of activism and this type of blatant bigotry.

  • Liberation

    It is events like these that give me hope for marginalized peoples and people of color across the world. People who are dying at the hands of the Israeli government, the U.S military, the Chinese govt., Hindu nationalists, Muslim extremists and so many other oppressive forces, one day will have justice. Oppressed minorities all over the world will one day be free. As Assata Shakur said, “It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love each other and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains.”
    Congratulations on this resolution! Kudos to these students who are not blinded by the dominance of Israeli and U.S propaganda.

    • ModernMaccabi

      Ummmmmmmmm, you seem to ignore the fact that Jews have been marginalized, oppressed, persecuted and flat out murdered for millennia. You need to get a clue about history bud.

      • Ander Pierce

        True, antisemitism is alive and well. Interstingly enough, the corporation G4S that makes its money off of oppressing Palestinians also makes money in Turkey oppressing Turkish Jews. Intersectionality is not just a buzz word, there are many corporations that will turn a buck however they, can, with no regard to ethics

        • ModernMaccabi

          What about all the many Muslim and Arab countries who have oppressed and ethnically cleansed themselves of Jews? How come you don’t want to talk about those countries or governments?

        • CD-Host

          @anderpierce:disqus

          There are slightly over 17k Jews in Turkey. G4S’ sales are $6.8b. No they aren’t making their money oppressing Turkish Jews nor Palestinians. They make most of their money in secure software sales, providing security against robbery for cash businesses…

      • Ander Pierce

        I have no shortage of evidence of Israeli oppression. If you want I can start with Israeli use of position torture and beating against children(1), move on to Israeli discrimination against Arabs as espoused by a mainstream politician in an almost absurd statement (no Arabs in these pools! 2), and finish up with the testimonies of ex-IDF soldiers on destruction of property (3).

        1) https://www.amnesty.org/en/countries/middle-east-and-north-africa/israel-and-occupied-palestinian-territories/report-israel-and-occupied-palestinian-territories/
        ‘The UN Committee against Torture conducted its fifth periodic review of Israel, criticizing continued reports of torture and other ill-treatment, impunity, and the authorities’ failure to proscribe torture as a crime under the law. Israeli officials noted that legislation criminalizing torture was being drafted by the Ministry of Justice, but it was not put before the Knesset (parliament).’

        2) http://www.timesofisrael.com/lower-galilee-council-head-i-dont-want-arabs-in-our-pools/

        3)http://www.breakingthesilence.org.il/ Israeli soldiers talk about the occupied territories

        • ModernMaccabi

          And of course there is ample evidence (albeit much less outrage) of Arab and Muslim oppression and violence, especially against Jews. In fact, that oppression and violence started long before the establishment of the state of Israel. So if you want to talk about this ongoing war then at least be honest about the wrongs committed by both sides. If you don’t, then it isn’t a fair characterization of this complex issue.

        • Arafat

          No, the UN is not a club of morons. It has become a multi-billion-dollar bureaucracy of career wonks, parasites, moochers, useless diplomats, well-paid support staff, professional courtiers, ass-kissers, flesh-eating zombies, and altruist snobs, paid for largely by U.S. contributions and dues. The UN is a signal instance of how we are paying for our own destruction.

          There isn’t a single UN agency that has done a lick of good. It has never solved the “problems” of hunger, disease, and poverty, and never will, because it has a vested interest in perpetuating those things. The only good thing it has done was to approve the creation of Israel, and that was in the way of an apology for the West not having opposed Nazi Germany early enough to prevent WWII, as a kind of compensation for the Holocaust.

          No good could ever come from a formal association with what has become a clique of dictatorships, authoritarian régimes, welfare states, and feudal monarchies, for the alleged purpose of advancing “peace.” But ever since its creation the world has seen more strife, turmoil, butchery, misery, and slaughter than in any other period of human history, except perhaps during the Dark Ages, when the competition in death was between disease and savages.

        • Arafat

          The UN (Useless Nations) continues to demonstrate to anyone with even half a brain that it is not merely irrelevant (if only this) but is actually and regularly engaged in aligning with barbarians against the forces of civilization.

        • Arafat

          Israel should also withdraw immediately from the United Nations (whose full name seems more accurately to be UNAI, the United Nations Against Israel) and help found a robust league of democracies, a new body where human rights violators don’t preside over human rights councils and where blocs of Islamists and communists don’t dictate to progressive republics. The UN might have arguably been the greatest endeavor man ever embarked upon; instead, it is a tiresome farce run by malevolent circus clowns. This is one club to which the Jew, and the Jewish State, should not belong and not wish to belong.

        • Arafat

          A moral voice at the United Nations, No, A room full of liars and lovers of self. Self-serving monsters who subject others to barbarism and tyranny. The home of apologists for barbarism where human rights are judged by the very evil doers who cover for each other’s deeds and double standards. The anti-free, the bloated dictators, the wacko islamists. If you want humanity you came to the wrong place.

        • Arafat

          Universal Human Rights

          With regard to human rights, the American founding fathers rightly believed that equality, free speech, and religious freedom, are universal and inalienable. Such rights are granted by God, not by government. Consequently they cannot be abridged or revoked by government. This view is rejected by Islamists.

          In defiance of the U.N.’s 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights,[22] Islamists recognize only those rights which are narrowly granted under Shariah law by the Quran and the Hadith (the traditional account of the life and sayings of Mohammed, written many years after his death.). This alternative view of human rights was clearly set forth in the 1990 Cairo Declaration, endorsed by all 57 member Organization of Islamic Cooperation.[23] In Shariah compliant cultures, such as Saudi Arabia and Iran, inequalities between men and women, or Muslims and non-Muslims, are the rule rather than the exception. Women, Christians, Jews, polytheists and especially atheists are regarded as socially, legally, and even mentally inferior to Muslim men.[24]

          While Christianity and Judaism teach that all people should be treated with kindness and respect because they are created in God’s image (see Matthew 5:43-44, 1 John 4:20), the Quran forbids friendship with unbelievers (Quran 5:51)[25] and considers it unlawful even to give them charity (zakat).[26] Non-Muslims are forced to embrace Islam or be reduced to dhimmis – second-class citizens. Under Shariah law, dhimmitude is a form of subjugation, which limits the social, religious, legal, and economic rights of non-believers, and imposes a special tax burden on them as a penalty for rejecting Islam.

        • Arafat

          There are two UN refugee agencies in the world: First is the United Nations Relief and Works Administrations (UNRWA) for 5 million Palestinian refugees (which includes the descendants of the original 500,000 Palestinian refugees from the Israeli War of Independence) which employs 30,000 workers. The UNRWA has resettled no Palestinians.

          The second refugee agency is the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which assists every other refugee in the world–including 100 million displaced people during the last 50 years–and employs 7,000 people. The UNHCR has resettled tens of millions of refugees.

          Looking at these numbers, one would think that the cause of the Palestinians is somehow morally superior to that of all other war refugees. After all, why have so many more workers been assisting a dramatically smaller group of people? But if the Palestinians are unique it is only because of their moral inferiority, as they are the only group of refugees that regularly commit acts of terrorism against innocent civilians.

          Another obvious question: why hasn’t the UNRWA resettled any of the Palestinian refugees? The answer, of course, is that the surrounding Arab states would rather have these refugees remain a thorn in Israel’s side, than help them start a new life. The UNRWA is happy to oblige.

      • Ander Pierce

        Yes, Jews have faced perverse discrimination and hatred, and continue to face it. No, unequivocal support for Zionism is not equivalent to unequivocal support of Jews, nor is questioning Zionism tantamount to antisemitism.

        For instance, Israeli politicians have decided that simply supporting BDS is reason enough to forbid anyone, even Jews, from entering Israel. This is antisemitic, because it harms many Jews and prevents them from seeking to create a home in Israel. It is also Zionist.

        Many Christians would like to see all Jews in the US deported to Israel. They are Zionist, AND they are antisemitic.

        • ModernMaccabi

          You do realize that Zionism (a largely secular movement to re-establish a Jewish homeland in the ancestral homeland the Jewish people) was in large part a response to the discrimination, hatred, persecution and unending violence that Jews faced for thousands of years around the world? Or perhaps you do not know or do not care.

        • anonymous

          Deportation is not remotely the same as Zionism, it is the polar opposite. Zionism is about the self-determination of the Jewish people. Forced migration is the opposite of this and is what led to the Zionist movement in the first place. Calling deportations Zionist is only one step short of calling concentration camps Zionist and if you think that it is Zionist, then YOU are anti-semetic my friend.

  • jeff benson

    Right. So those Palestinians go from having lousy jobs to no jobs at all. Well done. College students again proving their vast ignorance and the ease with which they can be led around by the nose by some Marxist Profs.

  • Arafat

    “In other news, _____ Chapter of Students for Justice in Tibet have insisted that the university cease doing business with any Chinese company.” – Imaginary news report that would never occur because the bigots who attack Israel don’t actually care about “occupation,” they want to destroy the Jewish State.

  • Arafat

    Google “gays” and “Palestinians” to see how gay people are treated by the people who are calling for boycotts, divestment, and sanctions against Israel. The first search result is titled, “Palestinian gays flee to Israel”

    Google “Palestinian” and “honor killings” to see how women are treated by the people who are calling for boycotts, divestment, and sanctions against Israel.

    If you are a femalel student (or alumna) who is thinking about going to “Palestine” to help protest against the Evil Zionists, I suggest that you first read “Female Palestinian Peace Activists Suffer Sexual Harassment, Rape From Palestinians” (just Google on the title). You might want to reconsider.

    As a final note, look up Israel’s and the Palestinians’ relative political and civil rights ratings at Freedomhouse.org. Israel’s are close to the best possible while those under both Hamas and Fatah are almost the worst possible.

    Now, please explain to me again who is guilty of crimes, apartheid policies (e.g. dhimmis or second-class citizens in countries under militant Islamic rule), and so on. I have not even touched on the Palestinians’ long litany of mindless terroristic violence including the Munich Massacre, the massacre of the Fogel family including young children in their beds, and so on.

  • Arafat

    BDS is an anti-Semitic, racist movement, plain and simple. There are 49 Muslim majority countries in the world that identify themselves as Muslim and where Islam is considered the official religion of the state. But the BDS movement doesn’t seem to have a problem with that. They have a problem with only one nation, the Jewish one, which they wish to be supplanted with yet another dysfunctional Muslim state.

  • Arafat

    Meet the packs of new Nazis, posing as Righteousness and Virtue, pursuing new exterminationist policies against Israel and, right after that, the Jews.
    “In Nazi Germany,” noted Brendan O’Neill in the Wall Street Journal, “it was all the rage to make one’s town Judenfrei.”
    “Now a new fashion is sweeping Europe: to make one’s town or city what we might call ‘Zionistfrei’ — free of the products and culture of the Jewish state. Across the Continent, cities and towns are declaring themselves ‘Israel-free zones,’ insulating their citizens from Israeli produce and culture. It has ugly echoes of what happened 70 years ago.”
    The Nazis said “kauft nicht bei Juden”: do not buy from Jews. The slogan of these new racists is “kauft nicht beim Judenstaat”: do not buy from the Jewish State. The Nazis repeated “Geh nach Palästina, du Jud”: Go to Palestine, you Jew. Racists in Europe shout “Jews out of Palestine!”

  • Arafat

    “To clarify: Wahhabism is the only officially recognized and allowed religion in Saudi Arabia. Other forms of Islam and other religions are banned and persecuted by the state.

    Saudi Arabia is the only Islamic state in which there is no church, no synagogue and no other place of worship of any other religion.

    Shiite Muslims have been systematically discriminated against for decades. Jews are even forbidden to enter the Kingdom.

    Saudi Arabia practices a form of Sharia law that is one of the most brutal systems in the world. Saudi Arabia has at all times rejected the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948.

    Women may not drive a car and can be punished by flogging. Corporal punishment, including amputations and executions, are part of everyday life in the country. Just two weeks ago a Sudanese immigrant in Saudi Arabia was publicly beheaded for ‘sorcery.’ Saudi Arabia is one of the few countries in the world in which the death penalty is enforced even on teenagers,” the paper said.

  • Arafat

    Countries that do not allow Israelis (Jews) into their territory:
    Algeria
    Bangladesh
    Brunei
    Iran
    Iraq (except Iraqi Kurdistan)
    Kuwait
    Lebanon (neighboring country; territory dispute – Shebaa farms)
    Libya
    Malaysia (Clearance permit needed from the Ministry of Home Affairs.)
    Oman
    Pakistan (Clearance permit needed from the Ministry of Internal Security.)
    Saudi Arabia
    Sudan
    Syria (neighboring country; territory dispute – Golan Heights)
    United Arab Emirates (accepted for transit only; not allowed for admission)
    Yemen
    1.2 million Arabs live and work in Israel.
    Now explain to me again about this f***ing ‘Israel Apartheid Week’ nonsense!

  • Monk

    “The lunatics are running the asylum” seems an apt description of this action. These children have no idea what falsehoods they have accepted and what bigotry they are promoting.

    • Arafat

      Orwellian Apartheid.

      There is not one single non-Muslim citizen in Saudi Arabia.

      Afghanistan once home to a thriving Buddhist civilization is now 100% Muslim.

      Pakistan once home to a thriving and ancient Hindu civilization is soon-to-be devoid of all Hindus. Meanwhile the Muslim population in India is soaring.

      Yemen once home to a large Jewish population now has a dozen, or so, Jews left living there. The same is true in Iraq and Morocco.

      Sudan once home to a large Christian and Animist people has seen most of these people killed or fled or forcibly converted to Islam.

      Iran once home to a large, historic Zoroastrian community is helping to ensure these ancient people are ethnically cleans. The same thing is happening to the Assyrians of Syria, the Chaldeans of Iraq, the Copts of Egypt….

      Meanwhile the Muslim demographic in Israel is soaring.

      Islamic propaganda, supported by unhinged professors, knee-jerk liberals, politicians who have sold their soul for the petrol dollar and student who don’t have a brain between them all tell us it IS Israel that practices apartheid.

      Orwellian apartheid, that is.

  • Arafat

    “Antisemitism has moved from hatred of Jews on religious or racial grounds to hostility towards the proudest expression of Jewish identity we now have — the Jewish state.”
    “No other democracy is on the receiving end of a campaign calling for its people to be shunned and their labour to be blacklisted,” he continued. “This is antisemitism, impure and simple. It is the latest recrudescence of the age-old demand that the Jew can only live on terms set by others. Once Jews had to live in the ghetto, now they cannot live in their historic home.”

  • Arafat

    Given that you support the Palestinians who openly advocate Jewish genocide (see their duly elected leaders clear-cut party covenants), you correspondingly do as well. It’s hard to believe in this day and age that anyone would openly advocate the liquidation of Jews, but you clearly do and it doesn’t seem to bother you a whit.
    Moreover, it would be hard to believe that anyone would support second class status for women, the honor murder of teenage girls, the brutalization of gays and the suppression of dissenters. But you, as supporters of the Palestinians who regularly practice all of the above, are therefore complicit in these sexist, racist and fascist beliefs as well.
    Why are you so bigoted, misogynist, anti-gay and such hater of Jews? Please tell us pray tell.
    And if to be opposed to such garbage practiced by so many Muslims world-wide makes one an Islamophobe, count me and all who believe in freedom and hate sexism and bigotry vs Jews as a proud Islamophobe.

  • Yassir

    Does it matter whether you “INTENDED” to marginalize the voices of Jewish students? You were made aware of the fact that you WERE marginalizing Jewish students, and you proceeded anyway.

    The positive out of all of this is that the authors of the resolution (Amira Al Subaey A19, Parker Breza A19, Hannah Freedman A17, Noah Habeeb A17, Nicole Joseph A18, Sam Slate A18, Mary Therese Snyder A17, Elise Sommers A19, Molly Tunis A20,
    Mile Krstev E19, and Kate Hirsch A17) have revealed themselves as anti-transparency, anti-democratic, and willing to marginalize a minority community in order to win a controversial non-binding vote. Give credit also to the TCU Senate’s executive board (Gauri Seth, Shai Slotky, Benya Kraus, Rati Srinivasan, Chris Leaverton, Emily Sim, Adam Rapfogel) who could have stopped this but permitted it to occur.

    Actually, let’s give credit to every single senator: Gauri Seth, Brad Mullen, Sylvia Ofoma, Olivia Dehm, Claudia Aliff, Benya Kraus, Rati Srinivasan, Anna Sossenheimer, Jamie Neikrie, Makaylah Respicio, Anna Del Castillo, Claudio Mihm, Arden Fereshetian, Chris Leaverton, Charlie Zhen, Nesi Altaras, Emily Sim, Adam Rapfogel, Malachy Donovan, Amira Al-Subaey, Philip Miller, Finn McGarghan, Pedro Lazo-Rivera, Olive Baerde, Harry Kong, Shannon Lee, Kevin Gleason, Parker Breza, Jacqueline Chen, Celeste Teng, Amina Mohamed, Leticia Rocha, Michelle Delk. 31 of you were at the meeting. http://senate.tufts.edu/senate/members

    Even ONE of you could have spoken out against this anti-transparent travesty, yes, including the people who voted against it. You enjoy all of the perks of being the popular elected kids, but are too cowardly to put your names to your actions when it counts. Senate’s credibility with us was low; now it’s nil.

    • Arafat

      Canary Mission will have a field day publishing the names of those who voted for it far and wide across the internet.

      These kids will learn that their actions have consequences, something they will never learn at a snowflake college like Tuft’s.

      In fact Tuft’s shelters these kids from the real world. Tuft’s pampers them. Tuft’s treats them like elitists.

      Welcome to the REAL world thanks to organizations like Canary Mission (not Tuft’s).

  • Jubel

    The best and brightest thought that secretly passing an anti-Israel resolution on Passover eve was a smart idea. You’d almost think that United Airlines is doing their PR.

Related News

Copyrıght 2015 THE TUFTS DAILY. All RIGHTS RESERVED.