Police Briefs – March 31

Stolen Beauty

A student reported his skateboard stolen at 2 p.m. on March 24. The skateboard, which was decorated with blue paint on the bottom and a white drawing of a geisha on its face, was taken from the front of Dewick-MacPhie Dining Center on March 15. It had been left there for the better part of the day, and when the student returned he had found his skateboard missing. The skateboard has still not been found. The incident is currently under investigation.

Mold and Mayhem

On March 27 at 6:46 p.m., a student in Tilton Hall reported that he had found mold in his room. The room, which was a double, was checked out by workers from Tufts Environmental Health and Safety as well as Residential Facilities. The situation was taken care of and the mold was removed.

Hit-and-Run

At 4:20 p.m. on March 29 the Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) received a report by a Tufts employee of personal property damage. She found her black car damaged in the Fletcher Lot. A left-side panel above the wheel showed signs of contact, probably by another vehicle. The individual who caused the damage was not around. Officers advised her on how to contact her insurance company and file a claim.

Road-ent Rage

TUPD officers responded after a Facilities employee ran his car off the road on March 29 at 11:35 a.m. near the Capen Street extension. The employee stated that he had swerved to avoid hitting a squirrel that was running across the street in front of his car. He was forced to leave the car in an embankment where it had to be towed.