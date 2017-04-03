Events on the Hill – Week of April 3

MONDAY

“The Politics of Human Rights”

Details: Judith Butler, a philosopher studying feminist theory and a professor at University of California, Berkeley, will give a speech about the nature of human rights throughout history through a postcolonial, critical legal studies and political thought lens.

Where and When: Alumnae Lounge; 5:30 p.m.

Sponsors: Mellon Sawyer Seminar in Comparative Global Humanities

TUESDAY

“Faith, Feminism and the Fight Ahead“

Details: Reverends Gloria White-Hammond, a pastor at Boston’s Bethel-AME Church and a member of the Tufts Board of Trustees, and Mariama White-Hammond, one of the organizers of the Boston Women’s March for America, will speak about political activism.

Where and When: Rabb Room; 12 p.m.

Sponsors: Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life, the Africana Center and the Tufts Chaplaincy

“Beyond the Conservatism of Emoji“

Details: Luke Stark, a postdoctoral fellow studying sociology at Dartmouth College, will give a talk about how the history of emojis is linked to corporate strategies and campaigns.

Where and When: CHAT Seminar Room (48 Professors Row); 4:30 p.m.

Sponsors: Science, Technology and Society Program, Film and Media Studies Program, Department of Anthropology and Department of Sociology

“It Happens Here 2017“

Details: It Happens Here is an annual event, now in its fourth year at Tufts, in which survivors of sexual violence share their narratives, either in-person or through a peer. The It Happens Here project initially began at Middlebury College, and takes place annually at several other colleges across the United States.

Where and When: Cohen Auditorium; 8 p.m.

Sponsor: Action for Sexual Assault Prevention

WEDNESDAY

“Art, Race and Politics in America”

Details: Jazz musicians William Parker, Matthew Shipp and Daniel Carter will speak about the role of music in politics and racial issues, followed by a performance by the three artists.

Where and When: Distler Performance Hall; 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

“An Acidifying Ocean: Where Might It Lead?”

Details: Professor of Biology Jan Pechenik will discuss the dire ecological and environmental consequences of ongoing ocean acidification, and will talk about its connection to climate change as part of the Environmental Studies Program’s Lunch and Learn Series.

Where and When: Rabb Room; 12 p.m.

Sponsor: Environmental Studies Program