Powder House Community School in Teele Square begins development

Preparations have begun for a mixed-use development at Powder House Community School in Teele Square. The development, which will be built by development company MarKa using the structure of a vacant elementary school, will conclude construction by summer 2018, according to MarKa Director of Development Steven Azar.

Azar said that the development will include affordable and market-rate units, including age-restricted units and loft-style units for artists.

“We’re creating this inclusive, intergenerational campus-style environment that is just not a standard development model,” he said.

According to Azar, the development will incorporate the majority of the old school building and demolish parts of it. The developer chose to leave the structure of the building both to reduce the impact of construction on surrounding neighbors and to make construction more sustainable, Azar explained.

“It makes a lot of sense to maintain the structure there,” Azar said. “There would be a lot of wasted energy [otherwise].”

Part of the complex will include Powderhouse Studios, a non-traditional public high school, according to a Dec. 8, 2016 Daily article. In addition, a public park and plaza will be incorporated into the development, according to MarKa’s website.

The City of Somerville chose MarKa’s proposal to redevelop the property in July 2015, and MarKa bought the site for $2 million last year, according to city documents. The city had initially selected a proposal by Tufts, but Somerville ended negotiations with Tufts after learning that Tufts was not planning to develop the property in the near future, according to a March 25, 2014 Daily article.

George Proakis, the director of planning for the City of Somerville, said MarKa’s proposal was chosen because of its design, particularly the idea for artist spaces and community living.

“They were the first choice for the vast majority of the community,” he said.

Azar noted that MarKa held a series of community meetings to discuss the proposal and gauge neighbors’ opinions.

“We listened to what the city put out,” Azar said. “All we did was put together a proposal and brainstorm about how to put together a development that responded to what the community wanted.”

Somerville decided to make the complex a mixed-use development, including residential and commercial space, because it wanted the space to fulfill as many of SomerVision master plan‘s goals as possible. SomerVision calls for more mixed-use, mixed-income and transit-oriented developments.

“A single-use development would not be able to achieve all of the goals we had in mind,” Proakis said.

Somerville Alderman Katjana Ballantyne explained that a mixed-use development ensures that the space will be attractive to people at all times of the day. Like many buildings in Davis Square, the first floor of the development will include artist units and commercial spaces, and the top floors are primarily for residential and office uses, according to Ballantyne.

Both Proakis and Ballantyne agree that this development fulfills Somerville’s larger SomerVision goals. It satisfies its open space requirements and helps meet affordable housing, creative economy and art spaces goals, they said. In addition, the public park, which will include a mural and art displays, was a priority for many local residents, Ballantyne said.

“I hope the development creates a vibrant little center of activity,” Proakis said. “I hope it brings people in the community together who are looking at art and provides an open space that the whole neighborhood can be proud of.”

Ballantyne expressed similar optimism for the development and the park.

“I hope it creates a hub for residents,” Ballantyne added. “I hope it’s a place where people would like to hang out.”