Snow blankets Packard Ave during the snowstorm on Mar 14. Ben Kim / The Tufts Daily

Make-up class day added to end of semester

Tufts will hold an additional day of classes on Tuesday, May 2 for the School of Arts and Sciences and the School of Engineering (AS&E) to compensate for two snow days this semester, according to an email announcement sent to the Tufts community on March 28. For all AS&E students, reading period will take place on May 3 and 4, and final exams will still begin on May 5.

The decision to add a make-up day was made by the Dean of Arts and Sciences and the Dean of Engineering, according to Dean of Undergraduate Studies Carmen Lowe. A make-up day was needed this semester because the snow days were on a Thursday and a Tuesday, meaning that many classes on a Tuesday/Thursday schedule have missed two classes, Lowe noted.

The make-up day will follow a Tuesday schedule, and the announcement stated that students should expect to have classes unless they are instructed otherwise. Nonetheless, the decision to hold a class on that date is ultimately left up to the discretion of individual professors, according to Lowe.

“The make-up day simply sets a class schedule … and allows professors to stay in the same classroom to avoid the chaos of professors trying to re-schedule,” Lowe told the Daily in an email.

The protocol for calling a make-up day was set in December 2016 by the faculty Educational Policy Committee. The policy allows the Dean of Arts and Sciences and the Dean of Engineering to add a make-up day, generally on a holiday or during reading period, Lowe explained.

This policy was created partially in response to the spring 2015 semester, when a succession of blizzards caused five snow days, according to Lowe. That semester, Tufts added two full make-up days during reading period, as well as a make-up day for evening classes on Patriots’ Day, according to a February 2015 announcement.

“The Tufts faculty adopted this policy to avoid a lot of the confusion we faced that winter and spring, when we had to find space in the limited weeks that remained,” Lowe said.

Related News

Copyrıght 2015 THE TUFTS DAILY. All RIGHTS RESERVED.