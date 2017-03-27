Events on the Hill – Week of 3/27

MONDAY

“A Century in the Making: Building the National Museum of African American History and Culture”

Details: Michelle Joan Wilkinson, a curator at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, will speak about the museum for the Margaret Henderson Floyd Lecture. Wilkinson co-curated an exhibition at the museum also entitled “A Century in the Making: Building the National Museum of African American History and Culture.”

Where and When: Alumnae Lounge; 5:30 p.m.

Sponsor: Department of Art and Art History

TUESDAY

“Leontief Prize for Advancing the Frontiers of Economic Thought”

Details: Economics Professors James Boyce from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and Joan Martinez Alier, professor emeritus at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, will be awarded the 16th Leontief Prize, which is given to people whose work in economics contributes to the understanding of social and environmental issues. Boyce and Alier will give a lecture as part of the ceremony. The event is free, but RSVP is required.

Where and When: Coolidge Room, Ballou Hall; 4 p.m.

Sponsor: Global Development and Environment Institute

WEDNESDAY

“Twitter Diplomacy”

Details: Colin Crowell, Twitter’s global vice president of global public policy and philanthropy, will speak about how Twitter has transformed the way policymakers and diplomats communicate, and potential benefits and disadvantages of that shift. The event will be hosted by Dean of the Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life Alan Solomont.

Where and When: ASEAN Auditorium; 4:30 p.m.

Sponsor: Tisch College

THURSDAY

“Tufts Day of Remembrance”

Details: As part of Tufts’ annual Day of Remembrance commemorations, Yale Law Professor Muneer Ahmad from the Worker and Immigrant Rights Advocacy Clinic will speak about his work in opposition to President Donald Trump’s recent attempted travel bans.

Where and When: Cabot Intercultural Center; 6:30 p.m.

Sponsors: Asian American Studies Program, Asian American Center, Japanese Culture Club and Muslim Students Association

FRIDAY

“African American Freedom Trail Symposium: The Past, Present and Future of Black Boston”

Details: Tufts is launching the African American Freedom Trail Project, which will seek to map and study important sites to African American history in Boston, linking them to present civil rights and racial justice struggles. The project will be launched at an all-day symposium featuring local professors, politicians and other public figures. A bus tour of Freedom Trail sites will precede the symposium.

Where and When: Breed Memorial Hall; bus tour begins at 11 a.m., symposium begins at 1 p.m.

Sponsors: Center for the Study of Race and Democracy, Africana Studies Program, Africana Center, Office of the Provost, Office of the Dean of Arts and Sciences, Department of History, Digital Collections and Archives, DataLab, Tisch College and the Diversity Fund