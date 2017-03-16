Police Briefs – March 16

Jagged Edges

On March 3 at 6:20 p.m., Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) and Tufts Emergency Medical Services (TEMS) responded to a report of a student who had cut his finger at Haskell Hall. The student stated that he had been using a bottle opener when he cut his finger. He was cleared after his finger was cleaned and bandaged.

Open Door Policy

TUPD received a report of a theft from a Tufts staff member at 5:45 p.m. on March 6. The Olin Hall staff member reported that her black shoulder bag had been stolen. She had left it in her office, and when she returned it was gone. It contained her wallet as well as other personal possessions. The purse has not been recovered yet but the incident is under investigation.

Silver Lining

An act of vandalism in the women’s bathrooms of Granoff Music Center prompted a call to TUPD at 10:30 a.m. on March 7. There was writing found in silver and black marker on the stalls. The bathroom was cleaned by Facilities Services and the graffiti was removed.

Stepping Up

On March 8 at 12:15 p.m., TUPD received a report of an Anderson Hall staff member who had twisted her ankle at work. TUPD, TEMS, Medford Fire Department and Medford Emergency Medical Services responded to the report. The staff member had hurt her ankle when she missed a step while walking. She signed a patient refusal form and had a friend pick her up.

Vicious Cycle

TUPD took a report on March 13 at 8 a.m. about two damaged dryers at the Harleston Hall laundry room. Upon inspection, it was found that one dryer had its door ripped off while the other had sustained damage to its hinge and front panel. The damage was not from wear and tear, but from someone who had tried to rip the doors off. Facilities Services was notified to repair or replace the machines.