Tufts campus deals with power outages

Much of the Medford/Somerville campus and the surrounding neighborhoods lost electricity for part of the day on Tuesday afternoon as a result of the nor’easter sweeping through New England.

According to a Tufts Alert, the power outage affected most of Medford, which caused much of the Tufts campus to lose power. The outages in Medford began slightly after 1 p.m., according to Medford electric utility National Grid’s website. By approximately 2:05 p.m., electricity was restored to on-campus buildings.

Most of the City of Medford lost electricity on Tuesday, but the city regained power later that afternoon, according to National Grid’s website. Meanwhile, Somerville’s electric utility Eversource is only reporting 361 outages on its website.

The outages affected Dewick-MacPhie Dining Center, which lost power but continued to serve food. Additionally, most residential buildings throughout campus lost power at various points throughout the day. Several on-campus buildings lost WiFi service as well.