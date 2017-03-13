T-Pain to headline Spring Fling 2017, with openers Aminé, Tinashe

The performers at this year’s Spring Fling concert will be hip-hop artist T-Pain, up-and-coming rapper Aminé and R&B artist Tinashe, according to an announcement by Tufts University Social Collective (TUSC) Concert at noon today.

The announcement was made to a crowd of students in a packed Dewick-MacPhie Dining Center with a photo booth in the lobby and a video in the main hall. The photo booth printed the names of the performers at the bottom of pictures taken by students, while the video announcement featured hooded members of TUSC Concert stealthily moving through campus to post a list of the performers by Tisch Library. Students who were gathered in the dining hall appeared excited by the lineup.

T-Pain, famous for 2000s hits such as “Bartender,” “Take Your Shirt Off” and “Buy U a Drank,” will be the concert’s headliner. Aminé, whose chart-topping 2016 single “Caroline” earned him widespread fame, and Tinashe, whose career kicked off with her 2014 song “2 On” featuring Schoolboy Q, will be the opening acts.

The concert will take place on April 29.