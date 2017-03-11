Events on the Hill: Week of March 13

MONDAY

“Making the Colombian California“

Details: Political anthropologist Winifred Tate from Colby College will give a talk about settler colonialism in Colombia, based on her fieldwork in the nation.

Where and When: Fung House (48 Professors Row); 12 p.m.

Sponsors: Consortium of Studies in Race, Colonialism and Diaspora; Department of Anthropology; Latin American Studies Program and Peace and Justice Studies Program

TUESDAY

“John R. Galvin Lecture“

Details: Admiral Dennis Blair, who is a former naval officer and director of national intelligence under President Barack Obama, will give the inaugural Galvin Lecture at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

Where and When: Chase Center (89 Curtis Street); 5:30 p.m.

Sponsor: Fletcher School

“How to Run for Office in Your 20s“

Details: Several young politicians and candidates for political office, including State Rep. Juana Matias, will discuss running a campaign and getting involved in the political process.

Where and When: Terrace Room; 7 p.m.

Sponsors: Tufts Progressive Alliance and Cooperation and InnoVation In Citizenship (CIVIC)

WEDNESDAY

“UEP Colloquium: Zoning for the Post-Industrial City“

Details: University of Connecticut Professor and First Lady of Hartford Sara Bronin will give a talk on the City of Hartford’s sustainable zoning system, as part of the Urban and Environmental Policy and Planning (UEP) Department’s Colloquium Series.

Where and When: Alumnae Lounge; 12 p.m.

Sponsor: UEP Department

“From One Drop to One Percent: The Impact of DNA Tests on the Worldview of White Supremacists“

Details: Joan Donovan, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, will speak about her research on the burgeoning field of DNA ancestry tests and whether they influence the views of white supremacists.

Where and When: Alumnae Lounge; 4:30 p.m.

Sponsors: Science, Technology and Society Program; Department of Anthropology; Center for the Study of Race and Democracy and the Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies Program

THURSDAY

“Genetically Modified Organisms: Uncertain Choices in the Face of Uncertain Harms“

Details: A discussion will be held on the ethical and legal implications of genetically-modified organisms (GMOs) and the impact that they might have on society in the future, featuring UEP Professor Sheldon Krimsky. The event is part of the Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life’s series of Civic Science Roundtables.

Where and When: Dewick-MacPhie Dining Center Conference Room; 6 p.m.

Sponsor: Tisch College