Events on the Hill: Week of March 6

MONDAY

“White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of our Racial Divide“

Details: Emory University Professor Carol Anderson will discuss her book, which documents the roots of systemic racism in the United States and how it is fueled in part by white backlash. The event is this year’s Africana Studies Distinguished Lecture.

Where and When: Breed Memorial Hall; 4 p.m.

Sponsors: Africana Studies Program; Africana Center; Consortium of Studies in Race, Colonialism and Diaspora; Department of History; Department of Political Science; Department of Sociology and the Peace and Justice Studies Program

“Poet Series: Robin Coste Lewis“

Details: Robin Coste Lewis, a poet and the author of “Voyage of the Sable Venus,” a book of poetry about race and culture, will speak at Tufts in an event hosted by the Center for the Humanities at Tufts (CHAT).

Where and When: Alumnae Lounge; 6 p.m.

Sponsors: CHAT; Toupin-Bolwell Fun; the Dean of Arts and Sciences; the Diversity Fund; the Departments of English, Drama and Dance and Education; the Programs in Race, Colonialism, and Diaspora and Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies and the Africana Center

TUESDAY

“Jews and the Revival of White Supremacist Politics“

Details: Dartmouth University Professor Susannah Herschel, who studies anti-Semitism and Jewish-Christian relations in 19th- and 20th-century Germany, will give a talk.

Where and When: Interfaith Center; 5 p.m.

Sponsor: Consortium of Studies in Race, Colonialism and Diaspora

“Civic State of the Union“

Details: NPR Correspondent Mara Liasson will host a panel discussion on the state of civic life in America, as part of the Distinguished Speaker Series at the Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life. The panel will feature political scientist Robert D. Putnam, Center for American Progress Visiting Senior Fellow Shirley Sagawa and Tisch College Associate Dean Peter Levine.

Where and When: ASEAN Auditorium; 6 p.m.

Sponsor: Tisch College

“Tufts Dems Present: Setti Warren“

Details: Newton Mayor Setti Warren, who is widely expected to run for Governor of Massachusetts in 2018, will visit Tufts for a discussion on state and national public policy.

Where and When: Terrace Room; 9 p.m.

Sponsor: Tufts Democrats

THURSDAY

“150th Lunch & Learn Lecture“

Details: Ken Kimmell, the president of the Union of Concerned Scientists, will speak about the future of climate policy under President Donald Trump, as the 150th speaker in the Environmental Studies Program’s ‘Lunch and Learn.’

Where and When: Alumnae Lounge; 12 p.m.

Sponsor: Environmental Studies Program; Tisch College and Tufts Institute of the Environment

“Film Screening: ‘Kings, Queens & In-Betweens‘”

Details: Tisch Library will screen “Kings, Queens & In-Betweens,” a documentary about drag performers in Ohio that addresses questions of identity and gender expression. After the screening, filmmaker and Tufts Professor Jennifer Burton will participate in a question-and-answer session along with Professor Kareem Khubchandani — also known as drag queen LaWhore Vagistani — and Quyen Tran/Jayden Jamison KA St. James, one of the drag kings in the film.

Where and When: Tisch Library 304; 6 p.m.

Sponsor: Tisch Library

FRIDAY

“Ray Jackendoff Retirement Concert“

Details: Tufts is hosting a concert to recognize the retirement of Philosophy Professor Ray Jackendoff, who also directs the Center for Cognitive Studies.

Where and When: Distler Hall; 7 p.m.

Sponsor: Center for Cognitive Studies