Police Briefs – March 2

Leaving a Mark

Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) officers were called to Tisch Library on Feb. 18 at 1:50 p.m. after a report of graffiti on the walls in the restrooms. Pictures of the graffiti were taken, and the Facilities Services Department was notified to clean it up. The graffiti appeared to be marker scribbles and doodles.

Jumping for Joy

A student reported a knee injury at Metcalf Hall on Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m., prompting a response by Somerville Fire Department, Tufts Emergency Medical Services and TUPD. He had injured his knee earlier at a nearby trampoline park. He was given an ice pack, and he signed a patient refusal form.

Barely Scraping By

A Tufts employee reported on Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. that her car had been damaged when it was on campus the day before. She noticed damage to the driver’s side of the car, likely from being swiped by another car. The car had been parked in the lot behind Bendetson Hall. She was advised to file a claim with her insurance company.

Home Sweet Home

Somerville Fire Department and TUPD officers were called to 134 Professors Row, the site of the ATO of Massachusetts fraternity house, after a fire alarm went off. A student had been cooking home fries and accidentally burned them. The fire alarm was checked and reset by the fire department.

Cutting Ties

A student reported the possible theft of her bike on Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. Her orange and black bike had been locked to a pole in front of Aidekman Arts Center. The student left the bike and found it no longer there when she returned two weeks later. The incident is under investigation, but the bike has not yet been found.

Where’s The Fire?

A resident director alerted TUPD on Feb. 25 at 2:45 p.m. when she noticed some fire extinguishers missing on the first floor of Bush Hall. It is unknown who took them, and they were not recovered. The Fire Marshal’s office was notified, and new fire extinguishers were put in place.

The Disappearing Act

A student called TUPD on Feb. 28 at 10:40 a.m. about a stolen backpack. He reported that his backpack had been stolen two days prior while he was eating at Dewick-MacPhie Dining Center. He went to get food, and when he returned, there was no trace of his backpack or the laptop inside it. The theft is under investigation, and as of yet, the items have not been found.