Events on the Hill: Week of Feb. 27

MONDAY

“Merrin Moral Voices Keynote: Marian Wright Edelman”

Details: Children’s rights activist Marian Wright Edelman will speak as part of the annual Merrin Moral Voices series. Edelman is the first African-American woman to be admitted to the Mississippi Bar, the founder and president of the Children’s Defense Fund and a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Where and When: Cohen Auditorium; 8 p.m.

Sponsors: Tufts Hillel, Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life Distinguished Speaker Series

TUESDAY

“Syria’s Civil War and the Post-American Middle East”

Details: Christopher Phillips, a senior lecturer at Queen Mary University in London, will give a talk about how the Syrian Civil War has shaped and has been influenced by the international power dynamic.

Where and When: Fares Center for Middle Eastern Studies, The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy; 12:30 p.m.

Sponsor: Fares Center, The Fletcher School

“Civic Science Roundtable: The Opioid Epidemic”

Details: Professor of Public Health and Community Medicine Daniel Carr will participate in a roundtable discussion about the opioid epidemic and how to strike a balance between controlling opioid abuse and ensuring that patients have access to pain relief.

Where and When: Dewick-MacPhie Dining Center conference room; 6 p.m.

Sponsor: Tisch College

WEDNESDAY

“Sex, Hormones and Alcohol”

Details: Professor of Psychology Joe DeBold will present his research about the effects of alcohol on the brain and the biological reasons for them. Additionally, he will discuss how differences in sex cause different alcohol use patterns.

Where and When: Cohen Auditorium; 3 p.m.

Sponsor: Department of Psychology

FRIDAY

“Time, Memory and Ethical Inquiry: A Celebration of the Work of Rosalind Shaw”

Details: Tufts will host a celebration of longtime Associate Professor of Anthropology Rosalind Shaw, featuring a number of professors from other universities.

Where and When: Alumnae Lounge; 1:30 p.m.

Sponsors: Department of Anthropology; Department of Religion; Department of Education; Peace and Justice Studies Program; International Relations Program; Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies Program; Africana Studies Program; Office of the Dean of Arts and Sciences; Toupin-Bolwell Fund; Center for Humanities at Tufts; Consortium of Studies in Race, Colonialism and Diaspora

“Blind Justice: The Lost Opportunity of McCleskey v. Kemp”

Details: Evan Mandery, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, will give a talk on McCleskey v. Kemp, a 1987 Supreme Court decision ruling that found that racial discrimination was not sufficient to overturn a death penalty case, as part of the Hugo Adam Bedau Memorial Lecture.

Where and When: Braker 001; 3:30 p.m

Sponsor: Department of Philosophy