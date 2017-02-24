Social hold lifted for Greek life organizations without cease-and-desist orders

The Interfraternity Council (IFC) and Panhellenic Council (Panhel) have lifted their voluntary holds on social events for eligible Greek life organizations. This means fraternities and sororities in good standing with the university can register to host social events, according to IFC President Jack Friend and Panhel President Meaghan Annett.

The four organizations currently not on cease and desist are fraternities Zeta Beta Tau (ZBT) and ATO of Massachusetts, and sororities Kappa Alpha Theta and Alpha Omicron Pi (AOII), according to a Feb. 17 Daily article.

IFC voluntarily suspended all fraternity social events last November, and Tufts affirmed the social hold two days later, according to a December 2016 email from members of the Tufts administration.

After administrators lifted its social hold, they informed IFC that they could decide to allow eligible fraternities to host social events.

Tufts Executive Director of Public Relations Patrick Collins told the Daily in an email, “We will be working closely with the IFC to offer additional training and to ensure organizations have proper risk management policies in place before any social events take place.”

IFC voted unanimously to permit social events, Friend said. ATO and ZBT can host events starting the weekend of March 3. Before they can register to host events, fraternities are undertaking an intensive Risk Management Assessment Training process, Friend added.

Likewise, according to Annett, Panhellenic sororities that are in good standing with the university can cosponsor or attend events, though sororities do not currently host public parties in their houses. Annett noted that Greek life leadership is actively working to improve the risk management system for social events.

“We are continuing to work as a community to modify the social scene to bring more parity between sororities and fraternities,” Annett told the Daily in an electronic message.

Members of ATO and ZBT reacted to the news with enthusiasm.

“We are pleased that the administration and IFC released the event hold and are excited to provide a fun, safe space going forward,” ZBT President George Triantafillou said.