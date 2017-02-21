Events on the Hill: Week of Feb. 21

TUESDAY

“Taking Control of the Permanent War State”

Details: Gareth Porter, an investigative journalist specializing in U.S. national security policy, will give a talk about U.S. foreign policy and defense strategy, particularly under Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Where and When: Anderson Hall, Room 112; 7 p.m.

Sponsors: Toupin-Bolwell Fund, Peace Action Chapter at Tufts and Tufts Faculty Progressive Caucus

WEDNESDAY

“‘Mele Murals’ with Tad Nakamura”

Details: The documentary “Mele Murals,” which documents Native Hawaiian street artists Estria Miyashiro and John Hina and how their work relates to Hawaiian culture, will be screened. Following the screening, there will be a discussion with filmmaker Tad Nakamura. Dinner will be served.

Where and When: Alumnae Lounge; 6 p.m.

Sponsors: Asian American Center, Asian American Studies Program, Department of Anthropology, Department of Education, Film and Media Studies Program, the School of the Museum of Fine Arts Student Affairs and the Arts, Sciences and Engineering Diversity Fund

“Open Call: Childhood”

Details: Open Call, a student group that holds weekly reflective gatherings, is holding its eighth gathering for this academic year. This week, participants will reflect on their childhood memories.

Where and When: Dowling Hall Lounge; 8:45 p.m.

Sponsor: Tufts Open Call

THURSDAY

“Distinguished Speaker Series: Charlie Baker”

Details: The Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life will host a conversation with Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker as part of its Distinguished Speaker Series. Free tickets are available at the Mayer Campus Center information booth.

Where and When: Distler Auditorium (simulcast in Granoff Music Center, Room 155); 7 p.m.

Sponsor: Tisch College

“JCC* x MSA Present: Executive Orders — Past and Present”

Details: To commemorate the Day of Remembrance, there will be a screening of Tad Nakamura’s documentary “Pilgrimage” (2008). Following this, Tufts students will share stories of their families’ experiences in the World War II internment of Japanese Americans as well as the post-Sept. 11 persecution of Muslim Americans.

Where and When: Alumnae Lounge; 8 p.m.

Sponsors: Japanese Culture Club, Muslim Students Association and Asian American Center

THURSDAY TO SATURDAY

“EPIIC Symposium: The World of Tomorrow”

Details: The Institute for Global Leadership (IGL) is hosting the 32nd Annual Norris and Margery Bendetson Education for Public Inquiry and International Citizenship (EPIIC) Symposium. More than 30 academics, business leaders and diplomats will participate in discussions revolving around the theme “The World of Tomorrow: Order and Chaos in the 21st Century.”

Where and When: ASEAN Auditorium, Cabot Intercultural Center; 7 p.m. on Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday

Sponsor: IGL