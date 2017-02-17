Police Briefs – Feb. 16

Gone with the Goose

A student reported his “black Canadian Goose jacket” stolen from the Steve Tisch Sports and Fitness Center on Feb. 3 at 4:30 p.m. The black jacket had debit and credit cards inside the pockets. The student had stored it in a cubby when he went to work out and found it was gone when he came back. The Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) is investigating, but the jacket has not yet been recovered.

Swordplay

TUPD and Tufts Emergency Medical Services (TEMS) responded to a report of a medical incident on Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. at the Aidekman Arts Center. Students were fighting with wooden sticks during a rehearsal of a fight scene for a play. Suddenly, one stick split in half and hit a student on the head. He signed a patient refusal form and was not taken to the hospital.

Watch Your Step

On Feb. 6 at 8:20 a.m., a student slipped on ice near the Memorial Steps on College Avenue, prompting a TUPD and TEMS response. After being checked by TEMS, she was transported to the hospital for further evaluation. Tufts Facilities Services treated the area with ice melt to prevent any other falls.

Flipping Out

TUPD and TEMS were called to the President’s Lawn on Feb. 9 at 4:35 p.m. after hearing of a ski accident. A student had created a ramp on the lawn and was using it to ski down the hill. He fell when he attempted a backflip off of the ski jump. He was transported to the hospital to be evaluated further.

Boiled

A fire alarm activation in West Hall on Feb. 11 at 12:50 a.m. was investigated by TUPD and the Medford Fire Department. The cause of the alarm was a pan of boiling water in the kitchen. The Fire Department checked and reset the alarm.

The Howler

TUPD received a report of vandalism in a restroom in Granoff Music Center on Feb. 15 at 4:10 p.m. A drawing of a wolf was found on one of the stalls. Facilities employees were sent in to clean up the graffiti.