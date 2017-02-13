Lester Holt to speak at 12th annual Murrow Forum

Lester Holt, the anchor of NBC Nightly News, will speak at Tufts on April 12 at noon as part of the annual Edward R. Murrow Forum on Issues in Journalism.

Admission to the forum will be free. Further details on ticketing and location for Holt’s talk will be announced in March, according to Jen McAndrew, the director of policy, planning and strategy at the Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life.

Holt has served as the weeknight host of NBC Nightly News since 2015, when he succeeded Brian Williams. NBC Nightly News regularly ranks as the most-watched evening news program in the United States, with more than 9 million total viewers two weeks ago, according to TVNewser. In addition, Holt moderated the first presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump last year.

Before being named host of the weeknight Nightly News, Holt anchored the show’s weekend editions, as well as the TODAY Show on the weekends and newsmagazine Dateline NBC, according to his bio on the NBC News website.

Holt will visit Tufts for the 12th annual Murrow Forum, which is sponsored by the Film and Media Studies Program, the Edward R. Murrow Center for a Digital World and Tisch College. This year, the event will be organized in partnership with the Tisch College Distinguished Speaker Series.

Last year’s Murrow Forum featured CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, and previous speakers have included Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos, CNN correspondent Christiane Amanpour and former CBS Evening News host Dan Rather.