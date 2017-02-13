Events on the Hill: Week of Feb. 13

MONDAY

“Mountains that Take Wing: Angela Davis and Yuri Kochiyama”

Details: The Program in Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies is holding the first event in its spring film series, with a screening of a documentary about two female activists of color.

Where and When: Crane Room; 6 p.m.

Sponsors: Asian American Center and the Asian American Studies Program

WEDNESDAY

“The Veritas Forum: ‘Beyond Colorblind'”

Details: MIT Professor of Mechanical Engineering Cullen Buie and Harvard Professor of Education Nancy Hill will discuss the roots of racism in the context of today’s political climate, moderated by Department of Music Lecturer David Coleman.

Where and When: Barnum 008; 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Sponsor: Tufts Christian Fellowship and The Veritas Forum

THURSDAY

“Colonial Memory and Trauma”

Details: University of California, Berkeley Professor Debarati Sanyal and University of Ghent Professor Stef Craps are holding a seminar on how a legacy of colonialism has affected the perception of trauma in the humanities.

Where and When: Coolidge Room (Ballou Hall); 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Sponsor: Center for the Humanities at Tufts

“Student Life Review Committee Open Forum”

Details: The Student Life Review Committee, which was created by University President Anthony Monaco to assess Greek life, the residential system and other aspects of student life on campus, is holding a forum so that students can give their input on campus affairs.

Where and When: Interfaith Center; 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Sponsor: Student Life Review Committee

FRIDAY and SATURDAY

“Fletcher Arctic Conference”

Details: The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy is holding its sixth annual conference on the Arctic. There will be two days of panel discussions about economic, social and environmental issues in the Arctic region. Admission is $15 for Tufts students.

Where and When: The Fletcher School; Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sponsor: The Fletcher School