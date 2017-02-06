Events on the Hill: Week of Feb. 6

MONDAY

“Media and the 2016 Election”

Details: David Rhodes, who has been president of CBS News since 2011, will return to the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy for a talk on the media in the 2016 election.

Where and When: ASEAN Auditorium, 5:30 p.m.

Sponsors: Edward R. Murrow Center for a Digital World, Fletcher School Office of Development and Alumni Relations

MONDAY and TUESDAY

“Dr. Jason Kilmer Presents: The Science of Alcohol and Marijuana”

Details: Jason Kilmer, an associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Washington, will give two talks at Tufts on substance abuse. Free tickets are available on the Tufts Tickets website.

Where and When: Cohen Auditorium, Feb. 6 from 9 to 10:30 p.m. and Feb. 7 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Sponsor: Office for Campus Life

TUESDAY

“Civic Life Lunches: Michelle Wu”

Details: Boston City Council President Michelle Wu will speak as part of the Civic Life Lunches series. Wu, who is 32 years old, is the youngest current member of the Boston City Council. She is also the first Asian-American woman to serve in the Boston City Council and the first woman of color to serve as the Council’s president.

Where and When: Rabb Room (Lincoln Filene Hall), 12 to 1 p.m.

Sponsor: Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life

“Union Panel: The Role Of Greek Life In The Tufts Community?”

Details: The Tufts Union is hosting a panel discussion to address the question of “Does Greek Life Have a Future as Part of the Tufts Community?” It will feature panelists from both sides of the issue, as well as a question-and-answer session.

Where and When: Braker 001, Tuesday 9 to 10 p.m.

Sponsor: Tufts Union Debate

THURSDAY

“The Latinos of Asia: How Filipino Americans Break The Rules Of Race”

Details: Anthony Ocampo, an assistant professor of sociology at California State Polytechnic University, will give a lecture on his book, which explores how Filipino immigrants to the United States share characteristics and identities both with Asian Americans and Latinos.

Where and When: Alumnae Lounge, 7 to 8 p.m.

Sponsors: Latino studies program; Asian American studies program; Colonialism Studies program; Department of Sociology; the Group of Six Centers; the Arts, Sciences and Engineering Diversity Fund and Student Affairs Pluralism Initiatives